Foyer Wordle {April} Is It Today’s Answer? Check Here!

Do you play Wordle games daily? And did you solve the #304 mystery word? Are you curious to know the answer? If yes, read this blog post till the end. Wordle is a popular word guessing game. It is the daily routine for millions of people Worldwide and one of the consistent hot topics on Twitter.

Wordle allows users to guess the secret five-letter word within six attempts. However, there is news coming about Foyer Wordle. Go through this article to learn more.

Clues and Hints for #304 Wordle

If you are also one of those who cannot solve today’s Wordle, try helping your close ones by telling them these clues and hints of today’s Wordle.

A consonant separates two vowels in the middle

No repetition of any letter

The word ends with R

The word’s meaning is – An entrance hall in a hotel, theatre, cinema, etc., where people meet or wait.

Answer for 19th April wordle is “FOYER”. It is indeed a little difficult word, especially for those who didn’t even heard of this word before.

304 – April 19 Foyer Wordle

The Wordle is an interesting and popular word guessing game owned by the NYT, where users try their knowledge of words by guessing the daily assigned five-letter word.

According to data available on the internet, Millions of people play Wordle daily, out of which an average of only one percent of them solve it in the first attempt.

People from all over the world show up every day on Twitter to share thier achievement and score. However, in many cases, people criticize the game’s difficulty when they cannot solve the puzzle.

Similarly, the #304 or the 19th April Foyer Wordle was difficult for those who had never heard that word before.

What is Wordle?

The Wordle is a once-a-day challenge game that challenges users to guess the mystery word within five chances correctly.

The game is easy and straightforward to play.

Start by guessing any five-letter word

After you each guess, the box will display in different colors

Green indicates that the letter is right and placed in the proper position

Yellow indicates that the letter is right but placed on a different box

A Grey or colorless box indicates that the letter is incorrect

Challenges like Foyer Wordle prove that the game’s difficulty varies differently on different days depending on the mystery word.

Final Verdict

As per our findings, Wordle never disappoints to show up on the news feed because of its popularity. However, Wordle has proved that consistently playing it can also help you learn or add new words to your dictionary.

The answer of 19th April Wordle is FOYER which means an entrance or specific space from which people enter a building.

Please let us know how you felt about this article on Foyer Wordle in the comments section below.

