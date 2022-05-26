Fruity Bullet Scam {May} Read The Entire Review Now!

In this post, we discussed the Fruity Bullet site, which sells the Fruity Bullet smoothie makers. We will discuss whether Is Fruity Bullet Scam or legit.

Do you love your morning smoothie? Then you might be searching for smoothie bottle blenders. One such blender is Fruity Bullet. The Fruit Bullet smoothie maker has been becoming popular in the United Kingdom.

So, in this post, we will discuss whether Is Fruity Bullet Scam or legit. It is important to determine the legitimacy of a site before purchasing products from the portal. So, read this review of the Fruity Bullet site to determine whether you should visit the site and buy its product or not.

Legitimacy of the Fruit Bullet site

Creation of Site’s Domain : The domain address of the Fruity Bullet website was officially registered on the 22nd of March, 2022.

Trust Score: The trust index of the Fruity Bullet is 1%, which is very low.

Alexa Rank: The official Alexa Rank of the Fruity Bullet site is 1278103. The above stated info will further get recognized in Fruity bullet Reviews .

Website Age: As per the domain creation date, the site has been functioning for just 2 months & 4 days as of this review.

Website Expiry: Expiration date of the domain is the 22nd of March 2023.

Origin of the Site: Not available.

Data Safety: SSL protected.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 24/100.

Threat Profile: 48/100.

Phishing Score: 24/100.

Malware Score: 48/100.

Spam Score: 44/100.

Social relations : The Fruity Bullet has good social media interaction. It has profiles on Instagram and Tik Tok with high social engagement. On their Instagram profile, Fruity Bullet is quite active. Also, they post frequently on Tik Tok.

Brief Check on Is Fruity Bullet Scam or Legit

Fruity Bullet is an online shopping website. The newly opened e-commerce site only sells the Fruity Bullet, a smoothie maker. As per the site, the portable smoothie blender will improve customers’ smoothie making experience. The blender is portable and lightweight but can easily blend frozen fruits and ice. The smoothie maker is not noisy, unlike other bleb=ders in the market. Moreover, it has self-cleaning and wireless charging features. Also, the blender is a certified BPA free product.

Product Range of Fruity Bullet

Fruity Bullet Portable Smoothie Blender – €39

The next step in the process of reviewing Is Fruity Bullet Scam or legit is to discuss the features of the site. Other than site features, we need to discuss the positive highlights or advantages and the negative highlights or disadvantages of the site. Following that, we will discuss customer reviews before giving a final verdict on the site.

Features of Fruity Bullet

Buy products at : https://www.fruitybullet.com/

E-mail address: support@fruitybullet.com

Address: The Fruity Bullet has not mentioned its operating address or office location on the site.

Owner’s Info: Not provided.

Social Media Links: Fruity Bullet is linked to Instagram and Tik Tok profiles. We will use this info to calculate Is Fruity Bullet Scam or legit.

Delivery Policy: The Fruity Bullet offers free delivery on all worldwide orders.

Privacy Policy and Terms: Available.

Shipping: Fruity Bullet provides worldwide shipping, and shipping time depends on the user’s country.

Tracking of Order: Not specified.

Cancellation: Not present.

Returns: 30 day return accepted.

Refund: Full refund on return.

Payment mode: Amex, PayPal, Apple Pay, GPay, Diner Club, Mastercard, Discovery, Maestro Card, Shop Pay & Visa payments available.

Positive Highlights

Free shipping.

Offers worldwide shipping.

30 day money back guarantee.

All commonly used payment modes are available.

Negative Highlights

Cancelation policy not present.

Tracking details are not specified.

Customer Reviews

There are zero Fruity bullet Reviews on the internet. Fruity Blender’s website has only a few client testimonials. Those are unreliable as there is no presence of social feedback or customer reviews.

Although the site has an Alexa Rank, it has no online evaluation, making us skeptical about the site. So, on that suspicion, we request learning on Credit Card Scams.

Final Verdict

After a deep evaluation, the Fruity Bullet might be legit because of its high social media engagement. But as the website is very new and has a low trust score and zero reviews, we don’t recommend it. Visit here to learn about Blenders. Also, we can recommend users study PayPal Scams.

Was this article on Is Fruity Bullet Scam or legit helpful? If yes, comment on our evaluation of the online portal.