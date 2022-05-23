The Future of Cryptocurrency: What’s Next for This Craze?

Virtual asset positions are steadily improving all around the world. Blockchain is becoming popular among stockbrokers, currency speculators, large businessmen, and ordinary people who prefer to transfer their savings into Crypto. The use of blockchain in art, games, and memes is fast growing. The pandemic, which has turned into a huge test of economic potential, has proven bitcoin’s reliability, causing more attention to digital currencies and creative technology.

History of cryptocurrency price changes

Rates for crypto money might collapse to new lows or soar to new highs due to high instability. Furthermore, even the greatest drops do not imply that the buyer will be lost all of his money. Because no one recognised any potential in digital currencies at its creation, bitcoin’s price shall not increase a penny. After a few years, was it recognised as an effective financial tool with solid promise.

However, once BTC surpassed $20,000 in 2017, foresighted investors became instantaneously wealthy. An identical chain of events has prompted many others to invest in cryptocurrencies. The next year, though, there was a significant decline to 3,000 per capita. All who did not fear and preserved their digital coin investments were rewarded handsomely in 2019 when the rate increased dramatically. The BTC rate dropped and rose multiple times during the 2019-2020 timeframe. The conversion rate reached 14 thousand rubles on busy days before dropping to 6.5 or 4 thousand rials. And the other cryptocurrencies, from bitcoin to monero, Ethereum to lrc, etc., experienced a similar fate.

What are the opinions of experts on Bitcoin’s future prospects?

Cryptocurrency predictions for the year 2022 are constantly appearing on the network. People who invest in crypto assets are keen to hear from leading authorities on the subject. Generally speaking, most of the future prognosis regarding the crypto market are positive. But let’s take a look at what some of the experts have to say on the matter:

According to Max Keizer, Bitcoin will soon surpass the $100,000 mark. He does not rule out that BTC will trade at 400,000 in the medium short term. The expert was known for believing in the swift rise in bitcoin prices from the beginning. He predicts that the price of cryptocurrencies will skyrocket by the end of 2022.

As per Robert Kiyosaki, a journalist and writer of many books on business and becoming rich fast, trading in Crypto will be significantly more rewarding than precious holdings. He predicts that the price of a gold ounce will soon approach $3,000 and that the price of Bitcoin will top $75,000. Keeping assets in cryptocurrency is thus far more profitable.

Bitcoin’s worth could approach $300,000 in the next five years, as per Adam Back, the Founder of Blockstreem and a cryptocurrency programmer. As per the expert, Crypto is set to reach a golden period.

Some experts state that the Solana cryptocurrency is expected to grow in the next 10 years. If you consider the sol price prediction 2030, it is stated that it could reach a value north of $1,300 per coin. Which is roughly 20 times more than it is valued now.