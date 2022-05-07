G Flip Net Worth 2022 {May} Read All Details Here!

Want to find out the G Flip Net Worth 2022? Find all the details inside this post!

Who is G Flip? Who is Chrishell? Whether you are from Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, or the United States, and you have heard about G Flip and Chrishell Stause.

In a recent interview, Chrishell Stause opened up about her new love interest, G Flip. The American actress was open and casual about her new relationship, and people are asking about G Flip Net Worth 2022 and more about these two.

What is G Flip’s Net Worth 2022?

On 6 May 2022, the Reunion episode of the popular reality TV series Selling Sunset was released on Netflix. And one particular thing from this interview grabbed everybody’s attention.

Chrishell Stause stole the spotlight when she opened up about her newfound relationship with G Flip. She is a well-known Australian singer for people who didn’t already know about G Flip.

People started exploring more about G Flip and wondering about her net worth. The answer is: G Flip’s Net Worth for 2022 is estimated to be around $5 million. If you want to know more about Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

Who is G Flip?

G Flip, or Georgia Claire Flipo, is an Australian singer, drummer, songwriter, musician and producer. Their debut studio album was About Us, released in August 2019.

G Flip specializes in Pop and Indie Pop music and has set a record by selling out all the tours performed in Australia, due to which they are called the country’s musical powerhouse.

They have earned several awards in National Live Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and AIR Awards. They were also nominated for the 2019 ARIA Music Awards and 2018 J Awards. The singer came out to be non-binary in June 2021.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip news:

Since the Reunion episode of Selling Sunset aired on 6 May 2022 on Netflix, G Flip and Chrishell Stause has been in the news. The two have publicly announced that they are dating each other. Chrishell Stause answered in the interview that she has been spending a lot of time with G Flip, who is special to her. Chrishell added to this, saying that they are an extremely talented musician.

People cannot stop talking about the two and checking their social media accounts to find several connections between these two. Therefore, we also saw G Flip Net Worth 2022 being asked by several users.

Who is Chrishell Stause?

Stause is an American actress very famous for her role on the popular Netflix TV series Selling Sunsets, All-My-Children and Days-of-Our-Lives.

She is 40 years old and is a agent of real-estate too. She has four sisters and was engaged to Matthew Morrison from 2006 to 2007. She was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021.

Stause was also in a relationship with her Selling Sunset’s co-star Jason Oppenheim with whom she ended things in December 2021. And now, months after, she has announced that she is with G Flip.

Final Words:

G Flip Net Worth 2022 is revealed in the article above. We have found these estimates as per the information available online. G Flip is a talented Australian musician and singer. G Flip and Chrishell Stause are now in a relationship together.

