Can You Do a Road Trip Immediately After Passing G1 Driving Test in Canada?

G1 Driving Test: According to the Ontario government, new drivers must wait 12 months after getting their G1 license to take their G2 road test. After passing the G2 test, they must wait another 12 months before taking the G road test.

The G1 Test is designed to assess your understanding of the laws of the road. In order to get your driving license, you must pass this test and there is no way around it.

So, to answer the question, no you can not do a road trip immediately after passing the g1 driving test in Canada.

What is the G1 test?

The G1 test is a written test that new drivers must pass in order to get their license. The test is comprised of two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A tests your knowledge of the rules of the road, while Part B tests your ability to drive safely. To pass the G1 test, you must correctly answer at least 16 out of 20 questions on Part A, and another 16 out of 20 questions on Part B.

How to prepare for the G1 test

In order to receive a full G license in Ontario, you must first pass the G1 test, which is a written knowledge test. The G1 test covers the rules of the road, road signs, and road markings.

You can prepare for the G1 test by studying the Ontario Driver’s Handbook, which is available online and in most driver examination centers. The handbook covers all of the topics that will be on the G1 test. In addition, there are a number of G1 practice tests available online that can help you prepare for the actual test.

When you’re ready to take the G1 test, you can book an appointment at a driver’s examination center. The test takes about 30 minutes to complete, and you’ll need to bring your driver’s license application form, a piece of identification, and the appropriate fee.

Once you pass the G1 test, you’ll be issued a G1 license. With a G1 license, you can practice driving while supervised by a fully licensed driver. You must obey all of the rules for G1 drivers, including a zero blood alcohol content limit, a curfew, and passenger restrictions. After a year of driving with a G1 license, you can take the G2 road test to get your full G license.

Who are eligible for the G1 test?

To be eligible for a G1 license, you must be at least 16 years old and must have held a valid Ontario driver’s license for at least 12 months (e.g. an M2 license). If you are a new driver, you must successfully complete a vision test, a written test, and a road test.

The G1 test is just one of the phases of getting the ultimate license, though you can practically drive after passing the G1 test, there are certain limits you must stay under and certain roads you must avoid.