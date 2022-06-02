G1nine Reviews {June} Want To Know If It Is A Scam Site?

This post on G1nine Reviews will provide our readers with all the details like legitimacy of this site.

Do you have kids? Would you like to buy children an electronic car with light and music? Then you should explore the online store G1nine. It is the best online shop in India, where you can purchase all these items at an economical price. But before ordering anything, one should know the legitimacy rate of this store.

Overview of G1nine Store

G1nine is an online store where one can buy sporty items, gadgets for kids. This shop has provided all the products at an economical cost. This store offers not only sporty items but also items related to fashion. All the products are to be made to think about the comfort zone. Following things can be ordered from this shop

Kid’s Toys

Bicycle

Drone Camera

Golden cup as home decor

Electric car

Battery car for kids

Is G1nine Legit? This store provides many great items and also offers discounts. One can easily purchase any items from this online store by just ordering the items by visiting the official website. But as scams are there, especially on online mode, one should be aware of the legitimacy rate of this shop before ordering anything. Read this section carefully to know whether this shop is legit or not?

Features of G1nine

Buy the new motorized bicycle from https://g1nine.com/

Email: info@g1nine.com .

Contact Number: +91 9173069136

Address: Raj Square 3rd floor, near mall VR, Magdalla, Pin- 395007 in Surat, Gujarat.

Refund Policy: Refund can be provided within 7 days.

Shipping Policy: Order can be received within 2 working days after ordering. A tracking link has been provided to the customer.

Payment: Payment can be made by various options like Debit card, visa, Rupay, UPI, Google pay, BHIM, Net banking, Airtel money, free charge, phone pay etc.

Positive Highlights

All the policy seems to be good in terms of service.

This site is followed by HTTP protocol.

Negative Highlights

Reviews are not found on Internet as well as on its Official website.

No accounts are there on social media.

As we know there are so many scams happening nowadays. So one should be aware of the scams and read all the information about website before purchasing any product. We have provided all the information from which one can know whether this site is fraud or not. Read the given details to learn the legitimacy rate of this site.

Registration Date: 27-04-2022

Registrar: Tucows Domains Inc.

Trust Score: This site can be a scam as the trust score is 1% only.

Reviews: No details regarding customer reviews are there on the Internet and are not found on the official website.

G1nine Reviews : No customer reviews are there on the Internet and on the official website of any product.

Social Media: This website has no social media accounts on any social platform like Instagram, Facebook etc.

Safety: This website is followed by HTTP protocols. So, one must always be aware, as this does not always mean that there are nog scams.

Unknown Information: The owner’s details are missing

Known Details: Address of the store, email and phone details.

Policy: All the guidelines seem to be valid for this site, like shipping, return etc.

G1nine has provided all the information like address, contact details and email address. Only website founder information is missing. This site has not shown any customer reviews on the Internet and the official site. This site has not given any ratings as it is a new website. One cannot say anything related to this site. The customers must be careful before ordering any items from this website.

The rank shown by Alexa is also bad. This site can be a fraud, so one should be aware before shopping from this site. Customers can check measures on credit card scamming here.

Summary

Summing up this post, G1nine Reviews, we have shared all information regarding this website. The expectancy rank of this site is low as it was registered one month ago only. The legitimacy rate is not good. This site is can be scam as trust score is very low, only 1%. So, the customer must keep an eye on safe from Paypal Scamming.

