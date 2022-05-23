Gama Pehlwan Family Tree {May} Grab Knowledge!

This post has information about the Gama Pehlwan Family Tree to help visitors know the details of the relatives of an undefeated legendary wrestler.

Do you know about the undefeated wrestler? Is Gama Pehalwan no more? The wrestling world and enthusiasts are always motivated and inspired by Gama Pehalwan and his achievements. Are you eager to grab extra knowledge about Gama? Many wrestling enthusiasts across the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and other areas search for information about Gama Pehalwan. People also want to know the details of the Gama Pehlwan Family Tree. So, let’s find out more about the legendary wrestler through the post below.

Who are all there in Gama Pehalwan’s family?

Born in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, on May 22, 1878, Gama Pehalwan was a legendary wrestler. Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt was often referred to as Gama Pehalwan, his ring name. His titles include Champion of the Universe (Rustam-e-Zamana) and Champion of India (Rustam-e-Hind).

His family tree includes his parents, wives, sons, daughters, brother Imam Baksh Pehalwan and granddaughter Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif. Besides, every title was awarded to Gama Pehalwan since he was an Undefeated and legendary wrestler.

Gama Pehalwan How He Died:

Gama Pehalwan’s final days were challenging as he lost speech power for a few days after the death of his son Jalaluddin in 1945. Due to illness, the legendary wrestler died on May 23, 1960, in Lahore, Pakistan.

Even though the wrestler passed away decades ago, he still resides in the Indian Subcontinent’s hearts and is an inspiration for wrestling enthusiasts worldwide. Gama Pehalwan belonged to a traditional Kashmiri Muslim wrestler’s family in the Jabbowal village of British India’s Amritsar, Punjab. He was a world-class wrestler and was also called Undefeated since he won many championships worldwide.

Gama Pehlwan Family Tree:

Gama Pehalwan’s father was Muhammad Aziz Baksh, and Imam Baksh Pehalwan was his brother. He married twice, one was Wazeer Begum, and the second one’s name is not discovered. Gama Pehalwan had four daughters and five sons. His granddaughter, Kalsoom Nawaz, is the wife of a politician and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif. Also, Saira Bano, Kalsoom’s sister, is Jhara Pehalwan’s wife.

Besides, Gama Pehalwan’s weight was 110 kg, and he was 5’8” tall with robust stature, black hair, and black eyes. The great wrestler use to drink about two gallons of milk (7.5 litres), a tonic drink of over a pound of crushed almond paste, and six desi chickens. However, Gama Pehalwan Death Cause was because of a long-time illness.

Additional facts about Gama Pehalwan:

Gama Pehalwan was titled with Indian Wrestling Championship or Rustam-e-Hind after defeating almost every well-known Indian wrestler by 1910. He also achieved entrance to the official championship in London after defeating about twelve wrestlers.

Many bouts were also there against European and American champions. Also, Gama Pehalwan won the lineal Champion of India or Rustam-e-Hind after defeating Raheem Baksh Sultani Wala, Gama’s strongest opponent.

Conclusion:

Gama Pehalwan, the Undefeated legendary wrestler, is an inspiration for the wrestling world and enthusiasts. He defeated many wrestlers during his career, and wrestlers were scared to challenge him since he was the champion.

Gama Pehlwan Family Tree has his parents, siblings, two wives, five sons, four daughters, and grandchildren. Also, read here more about Gama Pehalwan’s family. Do you know about the family of Gama Pehalwaan? Then, share their details in the comment section.

