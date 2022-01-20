Gaspard Wiki Ulliel {Jan 2022} Read His Death Cause!

Gaspard Wiki Ulliel is about the most popular French actor who worked in various films and received awards for his work.

Do you know who Gaspard Ulliel was? Have you watched any film in which he played a role? Unfortunately, we wouldn’t be able to see him in the future as the artist took his last breath yesterday.

So, what was the cause of the death of the rising star? His fans and followers Worldwide are eager to know about Gaspard. Therefore, we will discuss everything in our post-Gaspard Wiki Ulliel and know in detail.

Who was Gaspard Ulliel- basic information?

For fans and followers, his name is enough as Ulliel is a well-known personality. Born in Boulogne-Billancourt on November 25, 1984, he was a famous French actor. We know him for his roles in various films.

When he was 6 years old, he got a scar from the dog’s bite on his left cheek. And this scar enhanced his acting abilities as it appears like a dimple on the cheek. Gaspard was interested in cinema from the early days and attended the University of Saint-Denis and majored in cinema.

Gaspard Wiki Ulliel- Some more information about his personal life:

Mother name: Serge Ulliel

Father name: Christine Ulliel

Date an actress: Cecile Cassel

Also, in relationship with: Jordane Chantelle and Charlotte Casiraghi

Partner: Gaëlle Piétri from 2013 till 2022

Children: One son was born on February 9, 2016; his name is Orso.

Career:

Some of his works are:

1999 short film Alias

2002 Summer Things, and for his role, he received the most promising actor Lumieres award.

Also, he got the nomination for Cesar Award for the same.

In 2004 he acted in three films and received Cesar Award, and people have an interest in Gaspard Wiki Ulliel .

Gaspard received this award for the most promising actor.

After that, he played a role in 2007 Jacquou le Croquant, Hannibal Rising, and L’Inconnu.

In 2009 he worked back to back in films like A heavenly Vintage, Le Premier Cercle, and Ultimatum.

For his 2014 Saint Laurent film, he received the Lumieres Award.

In addition, he has received nominations for Globes de Cristal and Cesar Awards.

He was nominated for Riviera International Film Festival for this film.

Also, in 2021 he joined Marvel’s Moon Knight, which will release posthumously.

How Gaspard died- Gaspard Wiki Ulliel ?

Ulliel was gravely injured when ice skating in the Rohne Alpes region at the La Rosière hotel as he was not wearing a helmet. On January 18, 2022, while skiing, he crashed with another skier at a slope intersection and received serious brain injuries.

On severe injuries, he was immediately taken to an adjacent hospital but died the next day, on January 19 2022.

Conclusion:

He is a well-known French actor and was also very active on social media. Many of his fans and followers have known him from early, but his sudden demise made everyone worry and search Gaspard Wiki Ulliel. You can read here about Gaspard in detail.

Did you already know about Gaspard? Please do not forget to tell us in the comment section below.

