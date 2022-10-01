Geo-blocking Getting in the Way of the Football? Here’s a Quick Fix

The NFL season has kicked off, and although we’re just a couple of weeks into it, there have already been some fascinating games. The Miami Dolphins are in charge and so are the Kansas City Chiefs! This season is already shaping up to be one of the best we’ve had in a long time, so you want to catch all of the action!

If you’re wandering overseas or living outdoor of the United States, then you’re going to struggle with geo-blocking limitations. These restrictions have left thousands of football fans all everywhere the world feeling frustrated as they miss some of their favourite teams in action. But, there’s a way that you can watch NFL online from anywhere — and the trick lies in a simple cybersecurity tool.

All you require to do is install a simple cybersecurity app on your device that will change your device’s location. If you’re unfamiliar with geo-blocking and how you can bypass it, scroll down and read to make sure that you keep up with all the latest action in the NFL!

What is Geo-blocking?

If you try to watch the NFL other than the United States, you’ll just be met with an error message stating: “this content is not available in your region”. This is known as geo-blocking, and it’s something that internet users will be all too familiar with, especially if you often use YouTube, and Netflix, and try to live stream sports online.

But why does geo-blocking exist? The NFL is an American sport, and broadcasting businesses like ESPN and NBC should pay millions of dollars to safe the broadcasting privileges to stream and broadcast NFL games to their customers. Along with these broadcasting rights come a stringent set of instructions that the media companies essential to track. In the case of the NFL, these companies aren’t allowed to stream the games outside of the United States.

So, how does a website know where I’m accessing it from? Websites will use your IP address — a unique string of numbers used to identify your device on the internet. One of the IP address’ main functions is to determine your physical position and deliver websites with that information. Websites use your location to send you targeted advertisements based on businesses near your location.

So, in theory, if you could change this IP address you could spoof your device’s location and gain access to content that would normally be blocked in your region. It might sound difficult, but it’s much easier than you would expect!

What is a VPN?

Here you need a virtual private network, but you might know it better as a VPN. VPNs are cybersecurity tools first and foremost, which means that they are meant to keep your devices secure and private.

This is done by encrypting the internet linking. While your connection is encrypted, no one can see what you’re doing on your device — not even the government or your internet facility supplier! So, if it’s privacy and security you’re after, a VPN is your go-to tool.

But, VPNs have another feature, which is the one that will be most important when it comes to watching the NFL from outside of the United States. VPNs allow you to connect to secure global servers in other countries or cities everywhere the world. During this phase, your device’s actual IP address will be concealed, and it will accept the IP address of the server in its place.

For example, if your device is physically located in Germany, you can connect to a VPN server in Miami. It will trick the online portal into thoughtful that your device is located in Miami, even if it’s not. Now you can connect to your favorite streaming service and watch the Dolphins game!

How to Select a VPN

Before you install a VPN on your device, it’s important to keep in mind that you can’t just use any VPN — that’s right, they’re not all created equal! It’s crucial to pick the correct VPN for your needs and preferences.

For example, if your goal is to watch NFL online, you should make sure that your VPN has a strong and stable connection, as well as a wide range of US servers to select from. This will allow you to connect to a game in the US and have a great connection that will allow you to live stream.

But, above all else, you have to make sure to pick a premium VPN. It might be tempting to use a free VPN to watch the NFL this season, but you will regret it. Free VPNs usually come with several disadvantages such as sluggish connection speeds, extra ads, fewer safety, daily data limits, and fewer global services to select from. All of above issues will mark your streaming experience on game day.