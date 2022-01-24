Gift Shop Buzz Scam (Jan 2022) Let Us Read Review Here!

The guide shares details about the eCommerce website to help consumers know if Gift Shop Buzz Scam or legit.

Giving the right gift to your loved ones can bring boundless happiness. Are you looking for the right gift for your loved ones for any special occasion or festival? You must visit gift-buzz.com, the online website with exclusive gifting options.

Gift-buzz.com is an online website that deals in various gifts for people of all ages, and it attracts buyers in the United Kingdom and the United States with an amazing range of gifting choices.

But, before shopping at any eCommerce website, you must read the reviews to know if Gift Shop Buzz Scam or legit.

Is Gift Shop Buzz Legit or Scam?

Buying any product online from a website seems risky these days as there are lots of scams going on. So, to avoid this from happening, it is necessary to evaluate the site’s legitimacy before shopping at the store.

The website was registered two years ago, on 29th Nov 2019, and was updated on 17th Nov 2021.

The domain is registered up to 29th Nov 2022, and it will expire by the end of 2022.

The trust score of the website is 86%. The website’s trust rank is 75.6 out of 100, making the website less risky. But further evaluation is necessary before shopping.

There are no Gift Shop Buzz Reviews found over the internet, and the website’s social media page lacks comments and feedback. Besides, the website has a few customer reviews.

The site has got the Alexa rank of 4 401 088.

The website has got return and refund policies.

The website shared no physical address except an email ID. There is no owner detail found on the website.

The website is present on Social Media. Some products are offered with unrealistic discounts.

Based on these facts, the website seems highly suspicious. Therefore, consumers must research before buying.

What is Gift Shop Buzz?

Gift Shop Buzz is an eCommerce website that specializes in gifts. But is Gift Shop Buzz Scam or legit? Many consumers want to know.

The store sells different gifting options for people of all ages, and the website claims to have the best collection of toys, gifts, and more.

The website caters to the gifting needs of worldwide consumers and attracts people worldwide. Besides, the website has a simple design layout with a product bar and search bar that are easy to navigate.

Besides, an order tracking function on the website lets consumers track the products during shipping.

Specifications

Website Link – https://gift-buzz.com/

Products – Gifts and Toys

Email Support – support@gift-buzz.com

Phone Number – Not Found

Physical Address – Since it has no address, people want to know whether Gift Shop Buzz Scam or legit.

Payment Modes – PayPal, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and Credit Cards

Domain Age – Two Years one month, and 25 Days, registered on 29th Nov 2019

Shipping and Delivery – It offers worldwide free shipping, and orders are dispatched within 3-7 days of placing an order. The delivery time ranges from one week to six weeks.

Return and Refund – The return and refund policy lasts for 30 days from the day of delivery. All eligible items can be returned, and a refund is initiated after evaluating the returned product.

Social Media – The website has social media icons of Facebook and Instagram.

Newsletter – Email Newsletter Subscription Available

Pros of Gift Shop Buzz

Before going to the conclusion of Gift Shop Buzz Scam or Legit, let us see some of the website’s pros.

Different variety of gift options

Latest toys gifts available

There is a return and refund policy that lasts for 30 days

Email newsletter subscription available

Easy to navigate website

Worldwide shipping is available at no cost

Active on social media

Cons of Gift Shop Buzz

The owner details are not available

No reviews available except reviews on the website

No comments or feedback on the social media page

No physical address or contact number given

What are the Gift Shop Buzz Reviews from Customers?

As mentioned, we found no reviews from customers to share here. There are only a few reviews available on the website, and all are positive. There are video reviews with no comments, and the website’s social media page lacks customer reviews, comments, and feedback.

The reviews on the website are not considered to evaluate the website’s legitimacy. So, it is impossible to conclude whether the website is legitimate or a scam.

It is urged that consumers must research and read unbiased reviews to know if Gift Shop Buzz Scam or a legit portal for shopping. Researching online will also help consumers avoid unnecessary scams, including PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

Gift Shop Buzz is a Gift Shop selling gifts and toys online for people of all ages. However, the website lacks grabbing consumers’ attention despite being a two-year-old website. So, it creates suspicion in buyers’ minds. People are searching online for unbiased reviews that can help them know if Gift Shop Buzz Scam or legit.

Based on our evaluation, the website seems suspicious, and further research and evaluation are necessary to avoid scams, like Credit Card Scams.

Did you buy anything from the store? Then, be the first to share a review in the comment section.