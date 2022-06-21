Gloat Wordle (June 2022) Get The Current Answer Here!

This article discusses the queries about Gloat Wordle and mentions other relevant details.

Do you solve the daily challenge that gets uploaded on Wordle? This word puzzle game is incredibly popular and enjoys widespread success. New challenges are added to this game regularly, and players are presented with a new puzzle to solve. Recently, users have been searching for the word “Gloat” concerning the Wordle game. The query Gloat Wordle is becoming somewhat viral as users search extensively about it.

Users Worldwide are curious to obtain additional information about this question because of Wordle’s global appeal. Hang onto reading this article to attain this information.

What is Gloat & Wordle?

Operators are searching for the word “Gloat” associated with the word mystery game Wordle. Let’s look at more relevant information about this trendy query below.

If you play Wordle or are familiar with the rules, then you’re likely aware that Wordle has five-letter words as the answers to its puzzles.

As per Gloat Definition , the word also contains five letters; hence, there’s a decent chance that this word is the response to particular Wordle challenge.

Further research reveals that this word is, in fact, the answer to the Worldwide Wordle challenge on June 21st, 2022, which falls on a Tuesday.

Users are looking for this word in association with the game because they’re either looking to confirm their guesses or searching for other details about it.

This Wordle challenge is numbered 367. The available hint for the challenge is “to brag.”

Gloat Definition

This word is also getting some traction as users are interested in knowing the definition and meaning. Let’s look at the relevant details beneath.

The term “Gloat” is a verb that means to dwell on personal success and another person’s misfortune in an arrogant manner.

The term denotes to think of one’s success and achievements with malicious gratification and delight over someone else’s loss or misfortune.

An example of this word used in a sentence is “They’re gloating over their victory in the match.”

This word is also the answer to a Wordle challenge, making Gloat Game a trendy query.

Users are looking for a game with this name. However, these queries probably refer to the Wordle game, which has currently become associated with this word because of the numerous queries about it.

Final Thoughts

Wordle is a top puzzle game that’s credited with establishing a legitimate and successful puzzle gaming domain among online games. Users are recently gaining interest in the word “Gloat” tied with the Wordle puzzle. This word is the answer to the Wordle challenge posted on June 21. Recite more about this trendy query here. What are your thoughts on our information on the Gloat Wordle query? Kindly share your thoughts in the comments below.

