Global Liveability 2022 Index {June} Find Top Most List!

About Global Liveability Ranking 2022

Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) publishes the list of 172 cities according to the chronological order of their ranks. The ranks are based on the ratings provided to the city. The maximum rating a city can achieve is 100.

The Global Liveability Ranking for 2022 got officially published on EIU’s official website on 23rd June 2022. Austrian capital Vienna topped the list, followed by Copenhagen, Zurich and Calgary. Keep reading for the Global Liveability Index 2022 Full List.

How Are the Rankings Calculated?

The cities’ rankings are based on the ratings provided by EIU based on the quality of life exercised by the residents of that city.

The major factors influencing the ratings are healthcare, stability, environment, culture, infrastructure and education.

More than 30 quantitative and qualitative factors are checked across socio-economical and other fields.

Each city factor is rated as tolerable, acceptable, undesirable, and uncomfortable.

Each factor is given a score that is finally reflected in the overall rating.

The ratings range from 1 to 100.

Global Liveability 2022 Index

According to EIU’s Global Liveability Index, Vienna got a rating of 99.1 and topped the list.

Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, ranked 2nd with a rating of 98.0.

The third rank got shared by Zurich and Calgary of Switzerland and Canada, respectively.

Vancouver is ranked next with 96.1 ratings.

Geneva, Frankfurt, Toronto and Amsterdam rank right after Vancouver.

Osaka of Japan and Melbourne of Australia share the tenth position in the list. Both cities are rated 95.1.

Vienna is provided full ratings for stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Bottom Ranked Cities

As per the Global Liveability 2022 Index , Syria’s capital Damascus is listed at the bottom of the table out of 172 cities. The Index rating is 30.7.

Nigeria’s largest city Lagos is listed at 171st rank. Nigeria has an index rating of 32.2.

Libya’s capital Tripoli is the third worst city on the list.

Other cities listed in the worst ten cities include Algiers, Karachi, Port Moresby, Dhaka, Harare, Douala and Tehran.

Conclusion

EIU’s Global Liveability Index is considered one of the most prominent ranking systems that evaluate the quality of life in a city. This list plays a crucial role in immigration-based decisions. To know more details, please visit here.

