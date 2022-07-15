DODBUZZ
God of War Ragnarok Where to Pre Order {July 2022} Read!

In this post, we have discussed information about God of War Ragnarok, Where to Pre Order, and how to pre-order this game’s new edition.

Do you like to play video games? Are you a fan of God of War games? The hype for the game is creating a sensation among game lovers. It is an online game and everybody is curious to know God of War Ragnarok Where to Pre Order. The fans around Canada, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and worldwide are going crazy to pre-order it. So, to pre-ordering this game, keep reading the post carefully.

What is the God of War Ragnarok edition?

Today, the God of War Ragnarok edition will live with the Collectors and Jotnar edition. This latest version is available for PS4 and PS5. To pre-order this, latest PlayStation version exclusively here is all the information you need to know. It will be live at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, at BST. Keep reading the post to know more about God of War Ragnarok Pre Order UK.

The news is shared on Twitter at the @GAMEDigitial post. This game has different versions to choose from within the series. Further, Sony’s Santa Monica Studio and Cory Barlog from the GOD of War will lunch on 9TH November.

If you plan to buy this game, it is available in digital and disc versions. If you plan to purchase the PS4 version and later decide to play on PS5, you must pay the required upgrade fee. However, there is also a Digital Deluxe Version with some excellent features.

Features of Digital Deluxe Version- God of War Ragnarok Where to Pre Order

  • The entire GOD of War Ragnarok game for PS4 and PS5 consoles.
  • PlayStation 4 Theme
  • Avatar Set
  • Parkdale Knife Grip for the Axe of Leviathan
  • Parkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
  • Official God of War Ragnarök Soundtrack in Digital version
  • Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
  • Kratos Darkdale Armor
  • Black Horse automated Miniature Artbook

GOD of War – Ragnarok Jotnar Edition

  • The written coupon code for whole God of War Ragnarok game for PS4 and PS5 consoles.
  • Steelbook Display Case without gaming disc
  • 16″ Mjölnir Replica
  • 2″ Vanir dual Carvings
  • The Bear, Wolf Pin, and Falcon pin set represent Kratos, Atreus, and Faya, respectively, the heroes’ family. To know more about God of War Ragnarok Pre Order UK keep reading. 
  • A 7-inch Vinyl recorder that has music by Bean McCreary. This record has two tracks by Bear McCreary composer.
  • A Brok’s Dice Set comes with blue detailing in a silver metallic finish. The Huldra Brothers’ brand features this bag.
  • The cloth Map of Yggdrasil shows all the nine Realms within the roots and branches of Yggdrasil.
  • The Legendary Draupnir Ring is a Norse Mythology ring that comes in a red cloth bag.

Conclusion

This post explains how and where to pre-order the God of War new edition to enjoy the game just after lunch on July 15. To enjoy the game as soon as possible, God of War Ragnarok Where to Pre Orderfollow the above instructions. Was this post helpful for you? Please let us know in the comment section below. To know more about this game. Click here. 

