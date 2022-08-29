Golden BC Accident {August 2022} Fatal Crash News!

This post on the Golden BC Accident will guide our readers about why the Trans-Highway has been blocked and when the Highway will open for daily use.

Have you heard about the recent news that the two trucks crashed in the middle of the Highway? This incident occurred in Canada in the early morning this Sunday, and everyone is talking about this news. The emergency Services reported this incident.

Read this post to find out more details about how this incident occurred. And how many people were harmed in this incident? This post includes all such details. Kindly read this article on Golden BC Accident to get the recent update regarding this incident.

About the Accident of Golden BC

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, around 6:15 a.m., Kim Reich, a moment’s witness, said he saw the fire blaze when he was passing on the Trans-Highway route. The collision happened between two semi-trucks. The BC Highway Patrol and the Golden Field RCMP reacted to a semi-truck accident at the national park at the west gate near Yoho. According to the sources in this fatal crash accident, the occupants of semi-trucks died at the moment.

Accident Near Golden BC

The semi-truck accident affected many people as Highway 1 has been closed until the investigation is done. Both lanes of the highway have been temporarily closed, and it is estimated that the highway will remain closed Monday as well, so it’s better to choose the alternate routes of Highway 93 and Highway 95. Police confirmed two people lost their lives in a fatal crash after the front ends of two vehicles collided. The investigating team suggested to local people not to choose this route and directed them to Highway 93 and 95 as the investigation continued regarding the Golden BC Accident.

People are reacting to the Accident.

One truck was carrying cattle, and several cattle could be seen lying on the highway. The cattle’s health is not very serious. According to the sources, the Canadian police did not share the identities of the deceased men, and the investigation continued as they did not know how many people were injured. Mrs. Lara said this incident was heart-wrenching. We did not expect this kind of news in the early morning. Mr. Larry said that his schedule has been disturbed by this accident because he has to choose a long route as the investigation is going on. The video of Accident Near Golden BC is trending on the internet, you can watch it on twitter.

Conclusion

Wrapping up this write-up, we have informed our readers about how the accident occurred, which route has been affected, and why the Trans-Highway of Canada is blocked. The link given below is the source of this post. You can check it out by clicking on the link.

Was this write-up helpful to you?

