Goldman Sachs Housing Market {Sep 2022} Get The Details!

Are you currently living on rent? Do you dream of owning a house? If yes, the recent prediction to a real estate expert is going to excite you to start saving. The United States has specific policies when it comes to commercial and residential areas. Hence, the prices of such sites depend on various factors. People have faced issues buying a house or empty land in the past years. However, it will soon be over with Goldman Sachs Housing Market prediction. Kindly read our post until the end to learn more about it.

The Prediction/Report

A report titled “The Housing Downturn: Even more to Fall” was published by Goldman Sachs analysts on Tuesday. According to the investment bank, there will be a general slowdown in the housing market by the end of 2022. The company anticipates significant drops in new house sales (-22%), current home sales (17% decrease), and housing GDP (–8.9% loss) this year. Although the Russian economy is in shambles, GDP is only forecast to decrease by 3% this year.

Goldman Sachs Housing Market

The United States housing market had its first decline since the Great Depression. The year 2023 won’t provide any reprieve, either. Goldman Sachs expects new house sales to fall by 8%, existing home sales to fall by 14%, and housing GDP to fall by 9.2% in the next year. Still to come is the worst possible outcome.

The Inflation Effect

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to reduce inflation have unavoidably contributed to the current housing market slump. The property market slumped soon after the reserve bank started pushing up mortgage rates this spring. Many people and Goldman Sachs Housing Market stopped looking for a new houses all around the United States. The Federal Reserve believes that a decline in the housing market will have a trickle-down effect on the economy, slowing growth and helping to reign in inflation.

The decline in the housing market may also be attributed to the rise in the number of households. An unprecedented increase in household formation resulted from the epidemic and the Work From Home revolution it sparked. Can you blame millennials for not wanting to share a home office with their child? Goldman Sachs Housing Market, however, claims that this trend has ended.

The Result

According to Goldman Sachs, the housing market will hit bottom sometime in 2019. The investment bank predicts that the property market will recover in 2024. Goldman Sachs forecasts that this will lead to an annual rise of 3.5% and 3.8% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Conclusion

The US real estate market is not tough to analyze if you know the encompassing estate subjects. We have put Goldman’s entire prediction in this article. As per our research, the inflation rate, construction time, pandemic, and other factors play a role in the Goldman Sachs Housing Market study.

