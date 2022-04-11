Good Habits to Avoid Hypertension {April} Read Here!

The article Good habits to avoid hypertension provide an overview of prevention methods and healthy lifestyle recommendations in a precise manner.

Do you know that even a high salt intake can cause hypertension in grown-ups? Do you know that nearly 700 million people are left untreated with hypertension disease?

With an overall prevalence of 30%, India has become the new home for many hypertension cases.

Overview:

In medical terms, hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, refers to the force of our blood as it collides with the arteries. Nearly 1 in 3 grown-ups has hypertension.

The primary threat is that there is no warning or symptoms of high blood pressure, so that it may lead to heart attack or stroke.

But it also offers us happy news: the positive news is that we can prevent it at its early stage by following good habits. Following good healthy habits helps us to treat or avoid hypertension.

Prevention is better than cure.

Individuals have to adopt Good Habits to Avoid Hypertension to maintain a normal blood pressure level of 120/80.

Steps to avoid hypertension

Not skipping breakfast and eating a balanced healthy diet, especially the DASH eating plan, helps lower the BP.

Lowering the intake of sodium ( cooking salt ) and increasing the intake of potassium (in fruits, vegetables)

Getting a regular physical activity

Doing exercises is something that doctors recommend dedicating two and a half hours per week to exercise.

Maintaining the correct body mass index is very important because obesity leads to hypertension.

Check-ups regularly

Good Habits to Avoid Hypertension

Smoking not only causes cancer but heart attacks. The nicotine chemical is a primary culprit for causing high blood pressure.

Individuals should limit their alcohol consumption; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women.

Prolonged consumption of an overdose of caffeine leads to an increase in the blood pressure level. Caffeine can increase BP up to 10 hg.

Avoiding more processed foods due to higher sodium levels

Avoid carbonated drinks.

Maintaining a regular sleeping schedule.

Victims of hypertension

Individuals who didn’t follow the Good Habits to Avoid Hypertension are the real victims. Other than that, some different factors lead to high blood pressure.

Age: The older you get, the higher the risk of hypertension.

Genes: Certain family genes have been linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure.

Weight: People who are overweight are more likely to have high blood pressure. People

Sex: Compared to females, males are more likely to have hypertension.

Occupation: One’s job can also decides the person’s health

Eating habits differ according to the nation, so individuals have to opt for a balanced diet.

Conclusion

Good habits to avoid hypertension help the individual get treated, but in addition to that, good medical care is a must, and they have to follow the correct prescribed medicines by their medical practitioner.

