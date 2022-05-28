Got7 First World Tour {May} Mark Important Dates Here!

This post on GOT7 First World Tour focuses on providing the readers with the details and schedule of the tour. Kindly read to know more about it.

What is GOT7? When is GOT7 going on their first world tour? GOT7 is a boay band from South Korea formed by JYP entertainment, and the members include Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Youngjae, Yugyeom, BamBam and Jinyoung. They are very famous across Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United States and India.

What are the dates of the world tour?

The world tour of GOT7 is likely to start on April 29, 2016, from Seoul in South Korea. Then, the band will visit Shanghai in China on May 8 and Japan on May 14. On June 1, the band is all set to visit Tokyo, and they will be moving to Bangkok on June 11. After that, GOT7 First World Tour will move to Guangzhou in China on June 18 and Singapore on June 24.

The month of July will be for the GOT7 fans in the US, and they will be visiting Dallas on July 1, Chicago on July 3, New York on July 5, July 8 is for Atlanta, and July 10 and July 11 take us to Los Angeles. On the second last date of July, GOT7 members are set to visit Hong Kong in China, and at last, the band will again visit Seoul to end this tour.

GOT7 First World Tour

On February 19 2006, GOT7 announced their comeback with the mini-album “Departure”, and the music video was all set to release on March 21, 2006. After the success of this album, the band announced their first-ever world tour named fly through their Twitter handle. The tour was about to begin on April 29, 2016, and end on 21th of August 2016. The concert started in South Korea and ended in South Korea. This 125 days lasting concert came as a festival in the life of GOT7 fans.

Stars Performing In GOT7 World Tour

The GOT7 First World Tour got many star performers from the band. This includes Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Youngjae, Yugyeom, BamBam and Jinyoung. And also, the tour had 103,009 available seats for the confirmed concerts. The tour was organized by JYP Entertainment, the parent company of GOT7 which is and for the tickets, you got to visit Interpark in South Korea and Thaiticketmajor in Thailand.

Conclusion

