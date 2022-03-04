Gt7 Anniversary Edition {Mar} Explore the New Add-Ons!

To all the Gt7 players who were waiting for the release of the special anniversary edition, explore this article about Gt7 Anniversary Edition for the details.

Are you a game enthusiast? What is GT7? What are the features of this game? When was Gt7 released? When is Gran Turismo celebrating its 25th Anniversary?

To all our readers looking out for the answers to these related queries, we have gathered simple answers for you all. Gt7 is a video racing game released back on 4th March 2022. GT was first launched back on 23rd December 1997.

The 25th Anniversary edition of the game is creating a buzz worldwide. Follow this article to get all your answers for Gt7 Anniversary Edition related queries!

What is Gran Turismo?

Before we go into the details for the 25th Anniversary Edition and other details of the game, let’s first reveal the facts for GT, an abbreviation for Gran Turismo.

This is a renowned series for racing video games developed by Polyphony Digital. This was specially developed for PlayStation genres, emulating their performance and appearance by selecting licensed vehicles and real-world automobiles.

The franchise made its debut back in 1997 and is all set to complete its 25 years in 2022, celebrating the same with its 7th special edition.

Gt7 Anniversary Edition:

Due to its recent release, the Gt7 is hyped over the internet. This is described as a sim video racing game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Polyphony Digital.

The release for this game was announced back in 2020 on 11th June and is ideally created for the PS. The reveal event also mentioned the date for this release, which was 4th March 2022.

This series is launched both for PS4 and PS5, therefore the only one-of-a-kind multi-console installment series of the game.

Details about Gran Turismo 7:

Gt7 Anniversary Edition has returned for gaming modes like Arcade, GT campaign, and the driving school. The series is also launched with GT stimulation mode, allowing players to go for a solo campaign, collect all their favorite cars, and compete in the races.

The game is launched with a collection of over 420 cars, and each of the designs and automobiles is created with different feels for dynamic gameplay.

What all is included in the Gt7 edition?

Now that we have all the details for this newly launched series, let’s find out what all will be available in Gt7 Anniversary Edition pack that players have an option to purchase from online websites:

PS4 Digital Game Entitlement with PS5 Game Disc and Voucher,

1,100,000 in-game CR

30 partner and manufacturer PSN Avatars.

Official GT soundtrack,

Car Parking for three cars,

Toyota GR Yaris with specific country livery,

Steel-book Case (Exclusive)

Final Verdict:

Gran Turismo is completing its 25 successful years and has revealed the release for special anniversary edition back in 2020. The launch for the same was scheduled for 4th March 2022, now creating a buzz over the internet.

This blog has revealed all the details and information for Gt7 Anniversary Edition, providing all the desired information to Gt7 fans.

