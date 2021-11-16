Gtresshopx1 Reviews (Nov 2021) Is The Website Legit?

You will find out about the latest website that claims to sell branded shoes, and other mandatory details regarding Gtresshopx1 Reviews and its reliability.

Are you in search of a new pair of shoes? A comfy pair of shoes can come in handy for anyone and everyone. It is always safe to choose shoes from a renowned brand as the wrong pair can cause you many leg problems. Whether in the United States or the United Kingdom, big brands always maintain a standard to provide the highest quality worldwide.

The Gtresshopx1 Reviews will tell us whether the branded shoes found here are authentic or not.

What Is Gtresshopx1?

Gtresshopx1 is an online shopping portal. Its product line contains the latest sports shoes from renowned brands like Adidas, Jordon, Nike, Puma, Reebok, and many more. They have a vast collection, and currently, a 50% discount is active on the website till 18-11-2021.

But the details about the website are very confusing. The website is named E-mall, but its link address shows it as Gtresshopx1. Its disclaimer calls itself with another name, and the URL does not match the name mentioned in the disclaimer. Hence Is Gtresshopx1 Legit becomes a prominent question.

Website Specifications

Link Address: https://gtresshopx1.com/

Email Address: helpdesk@customerservicesface.com

Registered Address: No address is mentioned

Working Days: The customer service of the site is open from Monday to Friday

Working Hours: Office hours of the website is 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Phone Number: No number is provided

Shipping Policy: Shipping insurance is available for international orders

Shipping Cost: Products are shipped for free of cost

Delivery Range: Delivery is provided all over the world

Return Request: Nothing is mentioned in this regard

Charges for Return: No data is available

Gtresshopx1 Reviews : There are only positive reviews on the official website, but there are no reviews anywhere else

Exchange Conditions: Nothing is stated

Order cancellation: No Information is available

Payment Modes: Only credit cards are accepted for making payments

Refund Terms: No data is given about the refund policy

Social Media Activity: The website has no account on the social media platforms

List of Advantages

Size chart is present to guide the customers

A vast collection is available to choose from it

Free shipping is available for all the purchases

Worldwide delivery is provided

List of Disadvantages

No Gtresshopx1 Reviews is found outside the official website

Several policy details are missing

No contact number is given for quick customer support

A singular mode of payment is available

Contrary and confusing information is found on the site

The website’s popularity is not determined as it is not present on the social media

Is It a Reliable Website?

In the case of online shopping, the first step for security is to check the shopping portal’s legitimacy. Particularly if the portal is missing important information like this website, it becomes even more necessary to find the following data.

Reviews: Reviews on the website are all positive, but nothing is found elsewhere to answer Is Gtresshopx1 Legit on not.

Address Authenticity: No address is found

Contact Details: Only way to contact the site is through email

Policy Details: Most of the policy details are missing

Available Payment Options: Payments can be made only through credit cards

Date of Registration: 29-10-2021

Amount of Plagiarism: A huge number of duplicate data is seen

Domain Age: 18 days

Owners’ Data: No information is found

Trust Score: 1% only.

Social Media Presence: The website has no existence on the social media

Our research leaves no scope to think that the website is legit.

Gtresshopx1 Reviews from the Customers

The reviews of the customers are the most important factor for new e-commerce portals as they may make or break their business. This website also has an option for the buyers to leave their comments and all the comments found there show that the buyers are all happy with their shoes bought from here.

But surprisingly, there is no trace of any single review outside the website. No one has even mentioned the website on the social platforms. So, you must know how to Get Your Money-Back from Scammers.

Verdict

All the details about the Gtresshopx1 Reviews make it crystal clear that it has no reliability. It is missing all the policy details, and there is no certainty regarding the authenticity of the products. Hence it is suggested that you avoid visiting the website to protect yourself from being a Victim of Credit Card Fraud.