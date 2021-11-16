Gtresshopx1 Reviews (Nov 2021) Is The Website Legit?
Are you in search of a new pair of shoes? A comfy pair of shoes can come in handy for anyone and everyone. It is always safe to choose shoes from a renowned brand as the wrong pair can cause you many leg problems. Whether in the United States or the United Kingdom, big brands always maintain a standard to provide the highest quality worldwide.
The Gtresshopx1 Reviews will tell us whether the branded shoes found here are authentic or not.
What Is Gtresshopx1?
Gtresshopx1 is an online shopping portal. Its product line contains the latest sports shoes from renowned brands like Adidas, Jordon, Nike, Puma, Reebok, and many more. They have a vast collection, and currently, a 50% discount is active on the website till 18-11-2021.
But the details about the website are very confusing. The website is named E-mall, but its link address shows it as Gtresshopx1. Its disclaimer calls itself with another name, and the URL does not match the name mentioned in the disclaimer. Hence Is Gtresshopx1 Legit becomes a prominent question.
Website Specifications
- Link Address: https://gtresshopx1.com/
- Email Address: helpdesk@customerservicesface.com
- Registered Address: No address is mentioned
- Working Days: The customer service of the site is open from Monday to Friday
- Working Hours: Office hours of the website is 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
- Phone Number: No number is provided
- Shipping Policy: Shipping insurance is available for international orders
- Shipping Cost: Products are shipped for free of cost
- Delivery Range: Delivery is provided all over the world
- Return Request: Nothing is mentioned in this regard
- Charges for Return: No data is available
- Gtresshopx1 Reviews: There are only positive reviews on the official website, but there are no reviews anywhere else
- Exchange Conditions: Nothing is stated
- Order cancellation: No Information is available
- Payment Modes: Only credit cards are accepted for making payments
- Refund Terms: No data is given about the refund policy
- Social Media Activity: The website has no account on the social media platforms
List of Advantages
- Size chart is present to guide the customers
- A vast collection is available to choose from it
- Free shipping is available for all the purchases
- Worldwide delivery is provided
List of Disadvantages
- No Gtresshopx1 Reviews is found outside the official website
- Several policy details are missing
- No contact number is given for quick customer support
- A singular mode of payment is available
- Contrary and confusing information is found on the site
- The website’s popularity is not determined as it is not present on the social media
Is It a Reliable Website?
In the case of online shopping, the first step for security is to check the shopping portal’s legitimacy. Particularly if the portal is missing important information like this website, it becomes even more necessary to find the following data.
- Reviews: Reviews on the website are all positive, but nothing is found elsewhere to answer Is Gtresshopx1 Legit on not.
- Address Authenticity: No address is found
- Contact Details: Only way to contact the site is through email
- Policy Details: Most of the policy details are missing
- Available Payment Options: Payments can be made only through credit cards
- Date of Registration: 29-10-2021
- Amount of Plagiarism: A huge number of duplicate data is seen
- Domain Age: 18 days
- Owners’ Data: No information is found
- Trust Score: 1% only.
- Social Media Presence: The website has no existence on the social media
Our research leaves no scope to think that the website is legit.
Gtresshopx1 Reviews from the Customers
The reviews of the customers are the most important factor for new e-commerce portals as they may make or break their business. This website also has an option for the buyers to leave their comments and all the comments found there show that the buyers are all happy with their shoes bought from here.
But surprisingly, there is no trace of any single review outside the website. No one has even mentioned the website on the social platforms. So, you must know how to Get Your Money-Back from Scammers.
Verdict
All the details about the Gtresshopx1 Reviews make it crystal clear that it has no reliability. It is missing all the policy details, and there is no certainty regarding the authenticity of the products. Hence it is suggested that you avoid visiting the website to protect yourself from being a Victim of Credit Card Fraud.