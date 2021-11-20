Gtresshopx1usa Reviews (Nov) Is This A Legit Website?

Before you place your order on this website, it would be wise to read Gtresshopx1usa Reviews and find the truth about it.

Scam websites are spread over the Internet and can sometimes be tricky to distinguish from other legit websites. Hence, looking for reviews and related articles for the website is essential.

Today, we bring you this article to discuss gtresshopx1usa.com, a seemingly United States-based website that offers branded shoes at great prices.

While this website looks legit, we suggest you read all the important details behind it in this article- about its customer policies, domain age, trust score, and much more.

What is Gtresshopx1usa.com?

What is Gtresshopx1usa.com?

Gtresshopx1usa.com is an online website claiming to trade in various branded shoes like the Air Jordans, Nike Air Force, Nike Dunk, Adidas Superstar, Adidas Pharrell, and many more.

Customers can find shoe brands like Adidas, Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, Puma, Reebok, Converse, Bape, Supreme, Travis Scott, Vans, and others. They can also check the latest products with the 2021 New Products section in the menu.

All the details about the shoes with complete pictures are given in their description boxes. There is also a separate size chart section in the bottom menu to avoid any confusion while shopping.

But to find the answer to Is Gtresshopx1usa Legit, we need more information than just this.

Specifications of Gtresshopx1usa.com

Please read the following important information about Gtresshopx1usa.com to know more about the company and its domain:

URL: https://gtresshopx1usa.com/

Domain age: the owner registered this website on 29 October 2021, and therefore, it has a domain age of 21 days only.

Category: various branded shoe e-commerce website

Company Address: there is no store or company address provided on the website

Email address: helpdesk@customerservicesface.com

Phone number: no contact number is given on the website

Working hours: Monday to Friday- 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Social media icons displayed: this company's social media icons lead us to Nike's official social media accounts.

Return and exchange policy: We could not find any information about the company’s return and exchange policies on its website.

Refund policy: Similar to the return policy, no information is available on this company’s return policy.

Accepted payment methods: at Gtresshopx1usa.com, customers can make online payments via PayPal and credit cards like American Express, JCB, Discover, MasterCard, and VISA.

Order processing and delivery policy: this company offers worldwide shipping to the United States and other countries worldwide. While the processing of orders takes up to 1-2 days, shipping them may take 20 days or more.

Pros of Gtresshopx1usa.com:

The website provides products at cheap prices.

A size chart is provided for men, women, and kids to avoid any confusion.

It offers worldwide shipping of products.

We detected HTTPS protocol on Gtresshopx1usa.com.

Cons of Gtresshopx1usa.com

This website has a domain age lower than 6 months.

It has a low trust score and contains plagiarized content.

It has a short domain expiration period.

Is Gtresshopx1usa Legit?

Domain age: 21 days; 29/10/2021

Domain Expiry: 29/10/2022

Alexa Rank: a #212,303 rank is assigned

Trust Index: only 1/100

Trust Rank: 28.3/100

Plagiarized content: copied content from other websites was found on this website

Customer ratings: no customer reviews are available online

Customer policies: only a few customer policies are mentioned on the website

Social media connections and links: no useful social media link was found on this website

Owner’s information: no owner’s details are revealed on the website

Unrealistic discounts: the company offers unrealistic discounts on its products

About Us page: this page of the website contains false information

Users' Reviews

There are some reviews and ratings given on a few products of the website. Most of these ratings are top-notch and, therefore, suspicious and not trustable.

Apart from Gtresshopx1usa.com, there are no customer ratings or reactions are available on the Internet. Therefore, we are getting more suspicions about this website.

What do you think? Do you have any opinions about this website offering Air Jordan and other shoes? Let us know in the comment section!

The Final Verdict

In this article, we saw that Gtresshopx1usa.com is an online shopping website offering various attractive shoes that may convince you to shop from it. Then again, there are some disadvantages too.

This website lacks a lot of information and has created suspicions in our minds. We would say that Gtresshopx1usa.com is a questionable website, so be cautious while shopping from it.

And do not forget to read about PayPal Scams.