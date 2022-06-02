Gucci Town Hair {June 2022} Check The Essential Note!

This article helps the readers learn about the important things related to Gucci Town Hair pieces and other free items available in recent events.

Roblox games are popular in different countries, especially in the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Do you want to know how you can get gifts in Gucci Town? Are you looking for the hairpiece as the item is in the accessory section and not for sale?

However, some users are looking for the Gucci Town Hair and the method to obtain the gift in the game. If you are one of them, read this article till the end.

Why are Gucci Hair Pieces not for sale?

Gucci Town is a famous game in Roblox which comes every year with exciting new gifts and new avatars. However, Gucci town is returned with five new avatars connected to the superstar Achille Lauro when she featured the Gucci brand in her show.

With the new event, the users have the chance to get gifts and customize their avatar in a cool way. Hair Pieces are not for sale because the players have to earn them in the game.

How to get Gucci Hair Roblox?

To get limited items like Hair Pieces or Gucci Oversize Sunglasses, you must complete certain quests and missions. Here are the things that the user needs to complete to get the items in the Gucci Town:

Gucci Sunglasses (Oversized) – Completing the Gucci Town Tutorial

Gucci Hat (Pink GG Baseball) – Buy for GG 1,600 gems

Gucci T-Shirt (Love Parade Print) – Buy GG 1,500 gems

Gucci Hair (2 Piece)- Buy GG 1,500 gems

Gucci Hair (1Piece) – Buy GG 1,500 gems

How to get GG gems for Gucci Town Hair Piece?

If you wish to obtain GG gems, it wouldn’t be a difficult task for you, but it will be time-consuming, and as everyone says, ‘Time is Money. To get the GG gems, the players need to compete in the minigames available at Mini Games Height in the game.

The Mini Height building is like a colorful portal, and when you reach near the building, you need to walk into the portal to start the game. The players will get all the instructions regarding the game, and you can check which game is in the queue.

How many hair pieces are available in Gucci Town?

In Gucci Hair Roblox, 2 hairpieces are available for the event, i.e., Hair Piece 1 and Hair Piece 2. Hair Piece 1 is blonde in a color that features the crystal Gucci hair clip, and the second one is black. The Hair Piece 2 was created in collaboration with Lirn, who got inspired by various runaways. The purchase option of these items is available till 17th June 2022, and after that, the gifts will not be available.

Final Words

As we have seen the choices of gifts in the recent event of the Gucci Town, the Gucci Town Hair are the most demanding among all the items. We hope that the above information will help you get the item easily and help the players earn GG gems.

What’s your favorite item in Gucci Town? Please share your answer with us in the comment section.

