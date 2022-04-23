Guy Lafleur Net Worth 2022 (April 2022) All Facts Here!

This article mentions Guy Lafleur Net Worth 2022 and other relevant details.

Hockey remains one of the most closely followed sports in many countries, and leagues like the National Hockey League, also known as NHL, enjoy success. The top players in these leagues are widely celebrated athletes with a humongous following. There aren’t many names as iconic as Guy Lafleur when it comes to hockey players. After a recent incident, users search about Guy Lafleur’s Net Worth 2022.

Users in the United States and Canada, where hockey is closely followed, are keen to know more details about this personality. Keep reading this article for all such details.

Who is Guy Lafleur?

According to NHL itself, Guy Damien Lafleur is one of the greatest players in the popular National Hockey League history.

On September 20, 1951, in Thurso, Quebec, Canada. He was very famously known by his nicknames “The Flower” and “Le Démon Blond.”

We have researched his net worth and found that his present net worth is $10 million approximate. However, we’ll mention details about the Guy Lafleur Net Worth 2022 shortly.

As a professional hockey player, he’s the first to have several notable records like fifty goals and a hundred points in six consecutive seasons.

He had a memorable run with the Montreal Canadiens, Quebec Nordiques, and New York Rangers and won five Stanley Cups.

He won the top prize five times in his NHL career in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, and 1979.

He’s one of the most celebrated players of the sport.

Recently, a very unfortunate event has occurred concerning this iconic athlete.

Guy Lafleur Net Worth 2022

Users are recently searching for details about Guy Lafleur’s net worth after his recent unfortunate death. Let’s look at more details about it below.

After the death of this celebrated athlete, users are quite keen to know more about this player, including his net worth.

Sources reveal that his net worth is nearly $10 million.

Most of his wealth has accumulated from his career as a professional hockey player.

In addition, due to his status as a top athlete and his appeal, he also advertised many products and leading brands.

Some of the Guy Lafleur Net Worth in 2022 also comes from the brands he had promoted and advertised.

How did Guy Lafleur die?

Guy Lafleur had been suffering from life-threatening issues for the past few years.

The exact cause of death hasn’t been publicly revealed yet.

However, Lafleur had lung cancer for quite some time, and it’s likely the main reason behind his demise.

Final Thoughts

The National Hockey League draws in huge numbers each year and attracts humongous crowds to the stadiums. One of the most iconic players in the league Guy Lafleur has recently died. Users are looking for information about the Guy Lafleur Net Worth 2022, and we have mentioned it above. Read more about Guy Lafleur here. Where did you first hear about Lafleur’s death? What’s your favorite hockey moment of Guy Lafleur? Kindly share your thoughts in the comments.

