Hackett Outlet Scam {Nov 2022} Read Honest Reviews Here!

Check out the below article to find out if Hackett is a scam, and how to identify whether Hackett Outlet Scam or a legit portal.

Do you like to wear fashionable clothes? Are you looking for stylish winter outfits for your close ones? If you are a man who loves to wear trendy outfits, we have great news for you. Today we will discuss the United Kingdom-based shopping website, Hackett that sells designer garments for men and boys.

But first, we should learn whether Hackett is a scam or not. So, let’s gather information about the Hackett Outlet Scam.

Check out the legitimacy points of Hackett:

The domain creation date is 22nd November 2022. It is only five days old.

The domain was last updated on the same date.

The domain will expire on 22nd November 2023.

The trust score of the website is only 1% which is a big no.

The website seems suspicious as the trust index is only 26.9%.

The website’s popularity is zero, which is again a big no.

Malware and phishing scores are 39% and 67%.

The website is HTTPS protected. But it is not a trustworthy point.

After searching on different social media platforms, we could not find any Hackett Outlet Reviews .

Social media logos are stated on the website page. But whenever you try to open them, it will redirect you to another page.

The proximity to the suspicious website is 18, and the website gets a spam score of 23.

With a 67% threat profile score, we could not find the website trustworthy.

No contact details are available on the website.

We could not find any details of the owner of the website.

What is Hackett?

Hackett is an online based shopping website for men and boys. They provide a new and unique collection of winter outfits and regular clothes. They have a great collection of jackets, sweatshirts, polo t-shirts, shoes, perfume, and socks.

Is the Hackett Outlet Scam really, or can we trust them? This question is maybe now bothering you. We request you read the entire article to clear your confusion.

Hackett Outlet’s specifications:

Their official website’s URL link is https://www.hackettuk.store/

They do not provide any contact number. But you can contact them via email- hackettlondonoutletdeals@outlook.com

There is no information about the official address of the company.

They have social media logos on their website, but it is just for show.

It will take 12-15 days to deliver your product.

Thirty days refund policy is also available.

Any specific mode of payment is not mentioned on the website. They only write about credit cards.

Hackett Outlet Scam– Go through the Pros and Cons section:

Pros of Hackett-

Free delivery is available for orders above $70.

They provide an 85% discount on all items.

They have a vast collection of garments and accessories.

Cons of Hackett-

They share your details with third parties.

The website is only five days old, which makes it untrustworthy.

One of the most crucial pieces of information about a website is its owner’s details, which are missing.

The design of the website is poor.

Hackett Outlet Reviews:

There is not a single review available about this website. Even the official website has a “customer reviews” section, but it is empty. The website has not received any reviews yet.

The website is only five days old, so it could be the reason why it has not received any customer reviews. Now, we request our readers to learn how to be safe from credit card scams.

The Final Verdict:

After analyzing all the facts about Hackett, we will warn our readers not to choose this website for shopping. The negative sides of the website are way more than the positive sides. So, do not fall for such fake websites. Try to choose genuine websites for shopping for winter outfits.

Hackett Outlet Scam– FAQs:

Q.1 What type of website is Hackett?

Ans. Hackett sells garments and accessories for men and boys.

Q.2 How can we contact Hackett?

Ans. Via email.

Q.3 What is their official email address?

Ans. hackettlondonoutletdeals@outlook.com

Q.4 Is Hackett available on social media platforms?

Ans. No.

Q.5 Can we trust Hackett?

Ans. No.

Q.6 Is Hackett HTTPS protected?

Ans. Yes.

Q.7 What is the official address of Hackett?

Ans. It is not mentioned on the website.