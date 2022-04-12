Halley Dragon Scam {April 2022} Get Useful Information!

Halley Dragon Scam has covered most of the details on this passive income generating website and discussed its legitimacy.

Are you a user of the Halleydragon.com website and are trying to reach the platform for mining cryptocurrency? This six-month-old portal started its operation in the last quarter of 2021 and claimed to be from the crypto industry.

The rise in the cryptocurrency industry attracted investors from Worldwide, and many of them were successful in making a quick fortune. Halley dragon also entered this field and claimed to be a miner for currency like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

To know more about this website, read Halley Dragon Scam till the end.

Is Halley Dragon a Scam Website?

This website was created in September of last month to attract cryptocurrency investors. It also gave many options to people for making money online. Some of them were referral income and sign in revenue to the website user.

At the time of writing this article, we could not reach the platform, and it appears to be closed. Most of the YouTube reviewers are terming this website a Scam as it is shut down at present.

It has attracted people’s attention by selling its passive income plans.

What are legit data for the Halley Dragon Scam Website?

As this website claimed to be the platform for cryptocurrency mining, many people joined this site to make quick money. Some of the legit data related to this portal are listed below.

The Alexa ranking of this portal is 165252, an indication of good traffic.

The trust index of this site is .9 per cent, a sure sign of a dubious website.

The trust score of this site is 5%, a low rating for the legit portal.

The website is not available at present.

The proximity rate for suspicious is 100%.

It has received negative reviews on most digital platforms.

People suspect Halley Dragon Scam due to its recent shutdown without any notification. Initially, internet users thought it to be a good source of passive income generator, which is reflected in its high Alexa ranking.

How did Halley Dragon attract online users?

Halley Dragon sold the idea of generating passive income through its website, and it created interest among internet users. Some of the services available on this portal are listed below.

Members were promised 10 USDT instantly after registering on this portal.

They claimed to sell cryptocurrency mining machines and convinced people that they could mine Bitcoin and other cryptos through this machine.

Halley Dragon Scam found that people were paid referral commission for sharing the link and bringing new users to the site.

It has sold itself by claiming to be in the crypto mining machine industry since 2014.

The company claimed its headquarters to be in Singapore.

The registration process for this website was easy as only a contact number was required for it.

Final verdict:

We cannot visit the Halley Dragon website as it is closed at the time of writing this article. It appears that it is a big scam, and more data is required to reach the final conclusion.

The actual damage done by the Halley Dragon Scam is not known at present. If you have used the halleydragon.com service feel free to share your experience in the comment section.

Also Read :- Sonusp Scam {April 2022} Get The Complete Details Here!