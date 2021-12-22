Hanger Boutique Reviews {Dec 2021} Is It A Scam Or Legit

Check this article about Hanger Boutique Reviews and get to know the facts about its authenticity. You must read this entire article till the end.

Are you looking for winter and ethnic wear for this winter and festive season? If yes, the site is functioning all over the internet and has attracted many by its best trendy collections.

Yes, we are talking about the Hanger Boutique website. Have you seen the site ad popping over your desktop? So, here is the article for you to know about Hanger Boutique Reviews. People worldwide, especially from India, are eager to know the site’s legitimacy.

Let’s get started.

Regarding Hanger Boutique Site:

Hanger Boutique site is an e-commerce website that deals with lady’s and men’s apparel, home accessories, shoes, dry fruits and many more. The site has been designed well with all the required information. After looking at the prices, any customer can get attracted to the site. But, unfortunately, the prices look too good to be true.

The products types are as follows,

Ladies Jeans, Jacket

Night Wear

Bra panties

Saree

Lehenga Choli

Smart Watch

Men’s Jacket and Shoes

Home Accessories

Discounted products raise the question Is Hanger Boutique Legit?

Let’s check the Specifications:

Website Type : The site deals with women’s and men’s wear and home accessories.

Email: help.hangerboutique@gmail.com

Payment Methods: Amex, PayTM, VISA, Diners Club, Discover, RuPay, Cash on delivery etc.

Contact Address: Mannat Fashion, F-803,8th Floor, Shivanjali Arcade, Nr. Girls Hostel, Streel Road, Baroda.

Contact Number: 918048198126

Product Cost: Rupees.

Website URL: https:// hangerboutique.in/

Shipping: Maximum cost is $65. Ship between 5 to 7 days for national and 8 to 10 days for international.

Return and Refund : To be returned within 10 days. Refunds will be done within 7 to 8 days.

Social Media: No accounts are detected.

No Hanger Boutique Reviews are available over the official pages. However, before exploring more, look at the pros and cons.

Pros:

Valid HTTPS connection found.

Full contact details are available.

Special price of the products.

Provided all the required information.

The trust index score is 60% which is average.

Cons:

The business trust ranking of the site is low, only 28.9% out of 100.

No social media presence.

No company details.

Fake contact address.

Fake contact number as the number reported spam.

Normal Gmail ID looks fake.

Content is plagiarized

No reviews on the internet.

New site.

Is Hanger Boutique Legit?

After discussing the pros and cons, you will get an idea of the legitimacy. Let’s highlight important points which clear your doubts.

Website Age : The site was registered just a few months back on 14th September 2021 and will expire on 14th September 2022.

Trust Score : The site has a business trust rank of 28.1, and the trust score is average only 60%.

Social media presence : There are no social media accounts, which is negative.

Contact Details : Fake contact, as there is no address match over Google Maps.

Reviews: No Hanger Boutique Reviews anywhere.

Contact Number : Bank spam numbers were provided.

Content Quality : Copied content, and there are spelling mistakes.

Company Information: Absence of owner name and year of establishment.

Email Id: Free domain email id which cannot be trusted.

After knowing the points mentioned above, it is clear about the legitimacy. But the people from India are confused as the site appears to be legit. However, before the conclusion, we need to know first about the site’s reviews.

What are the Hanger Boutique Reviews?

Judge a website’s legitimacy; customer reviews are very important. Unfortunately, as the site is less than six months old, we couldn’t find any single customer reviews anywhere. Therefore, the site is not popular yet.

There are no reviews, and the site has not been rated yet. So we have to wait a few more months to get some genuine customer feedback. But after looking at many loopholes, the site appears to be a scam and will not deliver products to customers.

So be aware, guys!

Also, we would like to provide you with info regarding PayPal scams and how to get your money back if scammed.

Conclusion:

After full details regarding Hanger Boutique Reviews, we can say that the site is a scam designed to cheat innocent people. So, before shopping online, always check Legitimacy Checkpoints first.

Have you ever scammed by such websites?

Have you found this article helpful? Then, do leave a comment below.

And also, You Should Know About Credit Card Scams before online shopping.