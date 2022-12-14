Haoqi Ebike’s Holiday Buying Guide

The holidays are here, and this is one of the best seasons to purchase an e bike as you enjoy holiday discounts and gifts. Electric bikes make commuting and exploring the outdoors seamless. Today, you can find countless models of bikes on the market, but your holiday shopping process may be overwhelming without a guide.

Haoqi has a range of top-quality long-range ebikes models with superb performance, comfort, and safety features. These electric bikes have durable batteries to handle trips of up to 90 miles per charge. Despite these excellent features, Haoqi bikes are cost-effective and suitable for all riders in various styles, colors, and models.

Haoqi Ebikes and their specifications

You can use this buyer guide to get an ebike for yourself and your loved ones. The table below is an overview of Haoqi ebikes and their features:

Antelope Antelope Pro Cheetah Eagle Upgraded Eagle Black Leopard White Leopard Rhino Mini Foldable Battery 48V 25Ah 48V 16Ah/25Ah 48V 16Ah/25Ah 48V 20Ah 48V 20Ah 48V 16Ah 48V 16Ah 48V 26.1Ah 36V 5.2Ah Motor 750W 750W 750W 750W 750W 750W 750W 1,000W 250W Brake Tektro aries 180mm disc Gemma Mechanic 180mm discs Gemma Mechanic 180mm discs Hydraulic Disc brake 160mm Hydraulic Disc brake 160mm Tektro aries 160/180mm disc Tektro aries 180mm disc Hydraulic brake 160mm Mechanic brake with 160mm rotor discs Miles 45-80 45-85 35-90 40-75 40-75 35-60 35-60 55-90 21.7 Price $1,699 $1,899 $1,799 $1,599 $1,599 $1,399 $1,499 $1,999 $699 Throttle Half-twist Half-twist Half-twist Half-twist Half- twist Half-twist Half-twist Half-twist Thumb Payload Capacity 350lbs 350lbs 350lbs 350lbs 350lbs 350lbs 350lbs 400lbs 200lbs Weight 84lbs 73lbs 73lbs 79.4lbs 79.4lbs 72lbs 72lbs 83.77lbs – Tires 20” x 4” 20” x 4” 26” x4” INNOVA 26” x 4” INNOVA 26” x 4” 26” x 4” 26” x 4” 20” x 4.0” INNOVA 16”x 1.75”

Key Specifications of the Haoqi Electric bikes

Whether commuting, camping, or even hunting in the wilderness, Haoqi ebikes are your best companion. Haoqi has specific features that make them stand out from other ebikes on the market.

Long-lasting Battery Capacity

How long an ebike can function before requiring a recharge depends on the battery. The range you can go on a single charge and a battery’s efficiency are intimately linked. Different batteries can function somewhat differently, even though they are the same size and weight; this depends on their type and construction. Typically, regular batteries last 25 to 50 kilometers, which is enough to complete a journey. You should get the Haoqi Cheetah and Haoqi Rhino electric bike if you want a fast ebike covering about 90 miles. Their long-lasting removable batteries of 48V 16Ah/25Ah and 48V 26.1Ah would get you to your destination in no time.

With a maximum range of 60 miles, the black and white Leopard is also an excellent option for short distances such as moving around your neighborhood or grocery shopping. Depending on the battery, it can take three to six hours to charge fully. The Antelope, Antelope Pro, Cheetah, Black, and White Leopard all have shorter charging times than other models. The Antelope has a dual battery with two chargers, which fastens its charging time.

Durable Brakes

Having an efficient braking system gives more discretion over when to halt. Brakes come in handy when encountering obstacles or simply riding down a slope. Your electric bike will need adequate braking power if it has a top speed. All Haoqi bikes have a sound braking system suitable for conquering any terrain, especially when you need to stop. The Rhino, Eagle, and Upgraded Eagle have hydraulic brakes. One advantage this brake has over others is that it requires little maintenance.

Cost-Effective

Today, an ebike typically costs between $1,500 and $3,000 upfront. Due to several significant factors, the actual cost of an ebike can vary substantially. An ebike price depends on the components used. A $500 electric bike will probably be heavier, have a smaller battery (and consequently less range), and be less dependable over time. Some of the crucial safety elements that make ebikes so popular may not be present in a less expensive model. The difference in ride quality between ebike models with lower-cost components and those with higher-grade features is noticeable. A battery’s quality, longevity, and durability are further considerations when estimating cost. Due to changes in demand and production costs, these prices fluctuate quickly. Haoqi produces top-quality and affordable ebikes. This holiday, you can save money as you get the long-range Black or White Leopard at $1,399 and $1,499, respectively. If you want a folding ebike, you can get the Haoqi Mini foldable ebike for $669 only.

Light Weight in Nature

Faster riding is possible with lightweight e-bikes, significantly while accelerating and climbing hills. They also make it much simpler to lift and carry your electric bike. The weight of a pedal-assist bike will invariably increase due to the addition of a motor and battery. Still, thanks to technological advancement, Haoqi has a range of lightweight ebikes. The best lightweight e-bikes frequently have aluminum frames and use high-end components identical to those found on the most powerful non-assisted bikes. A lightweight ebike makes it easy to transport them from one place to another. If you are particular about the weight of your electric bike, the White and Black Leopard long-range ebikes have the least weight at 72 lbs.

Well-built Fat tires

The newest electric bikes, which are gaining popularity among riders, are those with wide tires. Fat tire electric bikes, which often come in all-terrain models that are great on sand, snow, concrete, or public roads, are regarded as the most convenient and pleasurable method of transportation. When comparing the standard bike tire width, the fat ebike is twice as wide as a typical tire. With fat tires, riding over uneven terrain is very simple, and they can handle various conditions that normal-width tires cannot. They can accommodate your multiple riding needs and are also comfier. All Haoqi bikes are fat tire ebikes; the least measures 26″ x 4″.

Efficient Motor

A more powerful-feeling motor should result from higher torque and watt values, or maximum support percentage, and assist you in ascending more quickly or with less effort. When purchasing your ebike, you should keep an eye on the Watts. Moreover, an e-bike with a more excellent power rating may pull weight more readily, which, depending on other factors, may make moving forward easier. For instance, a 750 W motor accelerates from 0 mph to 20 mph more quickly and efficiently than a 250 W motor. The Rhino has 96Nm of torque, provides up to 1000w of peak power, and amplifies rider input. It has a top speed of 28mph.

Haoqi bike super Christmas sale

This year, Haoqi is having a Christmas sale where you can save up to $700 and get items such as hats and gloves when you order an electric bike. You also get an extra $100 off your purchase using the (Code:100) when you order any of Haoqi Ebikes. When you purchase either the Antelope or the Black Leopard, you get $300 off each. The Eagle’s discount is $400.

While for the Cheetah and the White Leopard- you get $200 off each. As for the Antelope Pro, Eagle, and Rhino, you get $100, $400, and $900 off, respectively. You can be part of this Christmas Sale by purchasing any bike today while they are still available!

Conclusion

There has been a surge in e-bike purchases so far this season. But given that it is winter, why would anyone consider purchasing an e-bike? Electric bikes will be available in various models throughout the holidays at discounted costs, making them a suitable gift for your loved ones. An electric fat tire bike is a wise purchase for several reasons, including its affordability, attractiveness to all age groups, and ability to travel practically anywhere in almost any road or trail condition. Haoqi offers a selection of high-quality ebikes at competitive pricing.