Happy Stores Reviews {May} Is This A Legitimate Site?

In this post, we have gone through the Happy Store site to assess its genuineness through Happy Stores Reviews.

Are you a fan of theme t-shirts and merchandise? Do you want to buy t-shirts with various graphics and prints? If yes, you might be interested in a site named Happy Stores, which is gaining momentum for its t-shirt designs in the United States.

So, this article will provide Happy Stores Reviews after evaluating the Happy Store website to give our audience a verdict on whether the site is safe or not.

Brief on Happy Store

The Happy Store is an online selling platform that only sells t-shirts. The site has amazing collections of t-shirts for its users. Each of their collections is based on a theme, and according to that, graphics are printed on the t-shirt.

Music Lovers T-shirts

Country Love T-shirts

Halloween is Coming T-shirts

Rock Metal T-shirts

Birthday T-shirts

Music is My life T-shirts

Christmas Day T-shirts

Bob Marley Rebel Music T-shirts

The next step is to determine Is Happy Stores Legit. To determine its authenticity, we must evaluate all the factors related to the site. These factors include features, social media presence, reviews, highlights, and legitimacy factors that need evaluation.

Features of The Happy Stores Site:

Buy products at : https://happy-stores.com/

Official E-mail address: support@happy-stores.com

Official Mobile Number: (+1) 855 999 7840

Official Address: Not provided.

Owner’s details: No information on the owner is cited. This is a big red flag.

Social Media Links: There are zero social media profiles linked to the Happy Stories site. This information is very much essential and to be positively considered while evaluating Is Happy Stores Legit .

Delivery policy: There is a range of delivery charges mentioned on the site for different kinds of products. So, the delivery fee for t-shirts ranges from $5.66 to $7.99.

Privacy Policy and Terms: Yes, present.

Shipping: It takes 5-10 days for US orders to arrive and 2-4 weeks for international orders.

Tracking of products: Customers receive a tracking link via email after the ordered item is shipped.

Cancellation and Returns: The t-shirt selling online platform provides absolutely free 10-day return if customers meet certain conditions. No cancellation policy is stated.

Refund: Happy Stores issues refunds in 5-10 days.

Payment mode: Visa, Amex, Mastercard, Discovery & PayPal.

Happy Stores Reviews on Positive Highlights

The Happy Store site has a 10-day free return.

The online portal accepts key pay modes.

Negative Highlight

Cancellation policy not specified.

Takes a long period of 2-4 weeks to ship international orders.

Legitimacy of Happy Stores:

Creation of Domain : The portal was created on 12th March 2020.

Website Age: The age of the online seller is 2 years, 2 months, and 1 day.

Website Expiry: Happy Stores’s domain will expire on 12th March 2023.

Trustworthiness : The Happy Store site has a medium trust score of 76%. It also has 12567737 in Alexa Rank, which is great. Happy Stores Reviews must mention information relating to the Alexa Rank of the site.

Country of origin: The website makes no indication of the nation where it was established. However, on further investigation, we have discovered that the site’s domain was registered from Reykjavik, Capital Region, Iceland. But still, we are not sure of its origin.

Data Safety: Users’ personal data is secured on the site via a safe SSL protocol. Remember, it doesn’t guarantee entire safety.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 24/100.

Threat Profile: 8/100.

Phishing Score: 7/100.

Malware Score: 8/100.

Spam Score: 8/100.

Social relations : No social media engagement is present.

Customer Reviews

There are no Happy Stores Reviews relating to the site on the web. Furthermore, there are no internet evaluations or reviews of the site.

Though it has a reasonably high Alexa Rank, Happy Stores has no social media evaluations. As this site accepts Credit Card payments, experts also suggest looking up Credit Card Scams.

Final Verdict

Happy Stores is a potential fraud. Despite medium rank, high Alexa rank, and low threat profile, it has zero reviews. So avoid it. Click here to learn more about T-shirts. Also, our readers should be aware of various PayPal Scams.

Was this article on Happy Stores Reviews informative? If so, comment on the Happy Store site review.