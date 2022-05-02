Hastiworld in Reviews {May 2022} Check If It Is Legit?

Is the ‘Hastiworld in’ shop authentic? If you have not checked yet and wonder about the answer, you should read the ‘Hastiworld in Reviews‘ article.

Are you thinking of upgrading the kitchen space? Are you looking for a new webshop to purchase modern kitchen accessories and utensils? If you do so, you have visited the right blog writings.

Today we’re giving you information about a webshop that sells trending kitchen utensils and accessories online in India. The site name is Hastiworld, and in this ‘Hastiworld in Reviews‘ write-up.

Plus, if you have any worries about its legitimacy, this blog will help to let you know about this. So, kindly keep checking till the end.

Introduction of the ‘Hastiworld in’ webshop:

The online e-commerce retail market makes shopping the easiest job as you can place orders anytime and from anywhere. And now, with Hastiworld in the webshop, buying Kitchen utensils, Kitchen appliances, Kidswear, Dry fruits, etc. You can also fetch different commodities like Toys, Shoes, and Bluetooth devices in this store. However, if you are wondering whether Is hastiworld in Legit or not, you have to check out the whole article.

Anyway, viewers get a top menu header with a category where they see the entire product. Coming to the product catalog, there visitors can sort out their requirements using filters like ‘Sort by Latest,’ ‘Sort by Popularity,’ ‘Sort by Price,’ etc. Each item has brief details and only one picture with price details. There are no other details like specifications, colour options, or post-purchase maintenance details. Moreover, each product has a huge discount selling price.

Specifications:

Store’s Link: https://hastiworld.in

Remarks: Hastiworld in Reviews are unavailable.

Contact Number: It isn’t available.

Email Address: help.hastiworld@gmail.com

Cancelling Procedure: You have to mail them to avail of this policy.

Address Details: 54, Adarsh Market, Surat-395011, India .

Shipping Policy: As per the details, the estimated duration is 5 to 20 days based on the transportation process.

Transportation Charges: Free delivery option is available.

Exchange Policy: Not clear.

Refund Policy: Valid, but it lacks accurate data.

Return Process: 10 days’ time is available.

Payment Modes: Visa, Stripe, PayPal, Cash on Delivery, Master Card, etc.

Pros Considering Is hastiworld in Legit:

Several types of products are obtainable.

Massive rebate on each item.

Several payout gateways.

It has an active and valid ‘SSL Certificate.’

It has an average trust score.

What are the disadvantages of this shop?

The site’s foundation date is unknown.

Whois data is hidden.

Zero remarks are obtainable.

The site has no existence on social media.

The contact number is hidden.

Checking the legitimacy of this site:

Readers who are in confusion about this shop’s legitimacy, here you can find some ultimate points which help you figure out the answer. So do not skip this section of this ‘Hastiworld in Reviews‘ write-up.

Missing Data: Cancellation policy, contact number.

Domain ID: As per the website’s name, the domain ID is hastiworld.in.

Age of this Site: The age of this site is not known as the data is hidden.

Trust Rate: It is mediocre, 50%.

Remarks: Reviews are not obtainable.

Social Accounts: No account links are provided.

Payment Gateways: Several gateways are available.

Address Legality: It is legit.

Broken Links: Not present.

Plagiarized Content (If Any): 45% is similar data, and 31% is piracy data.

Skipped Pages: 13 pages.

Authority Holder: Fashion Deal is the authorized company.

Hence, we need to check a bit more to confirm anything.

Hastiworld in Reviews:

Unfortunately, the store did not receive feedback within this time frame. Moreover, we have not fetched any proper feedback on the web-logs. Its creation date is unknown, so we can’t tell how many days it has been active. However, we have seen some informative videos and blogs written about this site.

Those blogs and videos show the shop’s details and state its poor credibility. Its link with community media is ‘ZERO.’, which is quite suspicious. Additionally, keep yourself and your loved ones safe from con activity by reading the process of receiving refunds on Paypal.

Final Verdict:

In conclusion, we specify that the site has suspicious facts, although it has average trust score. There is no Hastiworld in Reviews, no social links, no online promotion, no contact number, and some policies are also unclear. So, you re-check the shop for buying purposes. Also, read the methods to get refunds on credit cards. What do you think about this article? Please place comments in the remark section.