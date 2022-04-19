How Important is a Healthy Digestive System for a Healthy Immune system?

Healthy Digestive System: The human body needs various nutrients like carbohydrates, protein, fats, and vitamins to stay healthy. When the body gets all these nutrients, it has excellent immunity. When the digestive system is not functioning property health issues may occur, the digestion tends to lead to a poor immune system.

But there are various healthy foods and powders like glutagenics help maintain a healthy intestinal lining. A healthy digestive lining ensures that pathogens and undigested food don’t make it through the intestinal wall into your blood stream.

Why do the Immunity Powders Focus on Healing the Intestinal Lining?

The intestinal lining, also known as the intestinal epithelium, forms a luminal surface. Its two primary functions are,

To absorb nutrients

To restrict harmful substances

The intestinal lining acts as a protective layer for the intestine. If this gets damaged, the digestive system gets affected, and you may frequently fall sick. Such powders like glutagenics are prepared to keep the intestinal lining healthy.

But how do you find a disturbed intestinal lining?

Signs of Disturbed Intestinal Lining

Feeling bloated, constipation, and diarrhea.

Increased sugar cravings due to decreased amount of good bacteria in the intestine.

Frequent imbalance in weight.

Sleepless nights and constant chronic fatigue.

Skin irritation and inflammation.

Damages to the immune system.

How to Improve Digestion (Intestinal Lining)?

Reduce your Stress

The high-stress level can directly affect your digestion. So keep yourself away from stress. Indulge yourself in meditation, yoga, swimming, dancing, or listening to music. These activities could help you to control your stress level.

Have a Good Sleep

You must at least get 8 hours of peaceful sleep at night. Remaining sleepless at night could increase blood pressure and affect the intestine.

Chew and Eat Slowly

Insufficient chewing of food could disturb the process of digestion. By chewing and eating slowly, your body can easily digest and absorb the nutrients in the food.

Keep yourself Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water will help you balance the good bacteria in the intestine. It also helps to keep the mucosal lining in good condition.

Have a Balanced Diet

Avoid processed and high-fat foods that are difficult for the intestines to digest. These foods could affect the microbiome by impacting good bacteria. So always have a balanced diet that will help you maintain a good digestive system.

Healthy Immune Powder

Healthy immune powders like glutagenics are an add-on way to boost your immunity by supporting a healthy intestinal lining (digestion).

What do these Immunity Powders Contain?

The major component used in these immunity-boosting powders is glutamine. Glutamine is an amino acid that improves digestion. It helps in balancing the microbiome present in the intestine. The glutamine increases the expression of tight junction proteins and reduces the inflammatory response.

Primary Ingredients other than Glutamine

As mentioned, most of the digestion improving powders contain glutamine, but other than that, one common ingredient is aloe vera. The laxative properties of aloe vera are extracted and used in these powders that aid with better digestion. It has natural enzymes that help in the easy breakdown of sugars and fats. It helps in balancing intestinal flora.

It is also used as a remedy for irritable bowel syndrome. Aloe vera improves digestion by increasing the quantity of water in the intestine and making it more comfortable to process digestion. It is also considered a good detoxifier that helps remove toxins from the body. Apart from digestion issues, aloe vera improves the condition of constipation, acidity, and gas.

How do these Powders Support your Health?

Most of the digestion-improving powders support your immune system.

It helps with good digestion.

The amino acid glutamine helps to improve the dividing of intestinal lining cells.

It prevents a laxative effect.

Note to Consider

Whenever you wish to use these immunity-boosting powders, make sure you consult a professional doctor because they can analyze your health and prescribe the right medication for you. Also, they can suggest to you how much to take, how long to take, and how to take. It might be recommended to consume it mostly by mixing it with water.

Conclusion

The digestive system plays a vital role in maintaining a balanced immune system. When the food is properly digested, the body gets the nutrients it needs.If the digestion is improper, the body doesn’t get enough energy. This will make you feel weak initially, and later on, it will lead you to suffer from poor immunity. To avoid such situations, maintain a good digestive system by having healthy foods or having immunity-boosting powders like glutagenics. But the use of these powders must be only with the doctors’ advice.