How Close Were The Votes On American Idol {May} Read It!

This post, How Close Were the Votes on American Idol, will guide our readers through the necessary details regarding American Idol 2022.

Are you excited to know the result of American Idol 2022? All over the United States are curious to know the result of American Idol. American Idol has revealed the winner, which many people expected to be, but the votes were too close between the competitors.

Voting for American Idol

On 8th May 2022, American Idol voting was live. The voting was so close that 50 percent of people expected Noah Thompson to win the show, 30 percent expected Hunter Girl to win and 19 percent for Leah Marlene. The competition was so high between Noah Thompson and Huntergirl that both were expected to win the show.The finale shows the live voting during the show, and at last, Noah Thompson has declared the winner of American Idol 2022.

How Many Votes Did Hunter Girl Get?

Huntergirl was so close in the poll, with 30 percent of votes by readers. Many fans of Huntergirl were disappointed to know that Noah Thompson won the show. Huntergirl was a very famous and popular singer. Many fans believed that Huntergirl was the winner, so it was shocking news for them after knowing that she lacked a vote with Noah Thompson.

Second Runner up- Huntergirl

Huntergirl was one of the 3 finalists expected to win the show, according to live voters who were voting for her. She has lacked only a few votes and became the second runner up in the American Idol 2022.

How Close Were the Votes on American Idol?

Voting was so close between the last 2 candidates of the American Idol 2022 show that the show’s makers faced a problem while counting the votes. As per the updates, the voting was live on that day. Fans have a limited time to vote for their favourite contestant, and at last, 3 contestants, Noah Thompson, Huntergirl and Leah Marlene, were left.

Why Are People Talking About the Votes of American Idol?

Leah Marlene got 19 percent of the total vote and was eliminated. After that, there was a competition between Noah Thompson and Huntergirl. They both received many votes, so fans are curious to know How Close Were the Votes on American Idol. Makers of the show got into trouble while counting their votes.

Due to this, they announced the winner a little later as they all were surprised to know that the second runner up was behind with few votes. The votes were too close between second runner-up Huntergirl and Noah Thompson’s winner.

Conclusion

