How Did Georges Die Seurat {Dec} Read Its Complete Fact!

Many legends are born and die. Their souls depart, but their work and achievements are remembered by everyone. Their memories last forever in the hearts of people. One such legend famous in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, who was well known for painting, has left his memories in our hearts.

Who was Georges Seurat?

Georges Pierre Seurat was a French artist born on December 2, 1859, in Paris. He was famous for his painting techniques that were popularly known as chromoluminarism, and the second is pointillism.

He studied his first art from École Municipale, which was located near his house and was run by Justin Lequien, a sculptor. In 1878, Henri Lehmann taught him further when he moved to École des Beaux-Arts. His official studies came to an end in November 1879, when he learned all the tactics in the drawing.

Famous paintings of Georges

Georges has been known for his notable work in the field of paintings. He has made many paintings which are now a part of museums. People visit there to mark and remind his presence through his work. He left his mark through his paintings and is still remembered by people. Here, we will discuss all the details of his paintings. Some of his notable work of Georges:

A Sunday afternoon painting at La Grande Jatte Island.

Jeune femme se poudrant

Bathers at Asnières

Landscape at Saint-Ouen

Flowers in a vase

Overgrown slope

Fishing in The Seine

The Laborers 1883

Fort Samson View 1885

All these paintings are now a part of museums like the Metropolitan Museum, Fog Museum, Dallas Museum, Hermitage Museum, where people visit and admire these paintings.

Some of his drawings include:

Seated Nude

Child in White

Joueur de trombone

His work has made him popular and immortal in the hearts of his fans.

How Did Georges Die Seurat?

This question arises in the minds and hearts of many lovers of Georges. He died on March 29, 1891. He was gone at the very young age of 31 in his parents’ home. The reason for his death was not confirmed, and it was certain death. There were mixed ideas, like the reason for his death was pneumonia, diphtheria, meningitis, infectious angina. The more heartbreaking news was that his son also died two weeks after his death.

Commemorative services were arranged on March 30, a day after his death at Saint-Vincent-de-Paul Church.

Conclusion

Based on our research, we found about the life, career, work of Georges Seurat, a well-known painter of the 19th century, and is still remembered in the 21st century. His work made him immortal and eternal.

What are your views on a painting of Georges Seurat? Please tell us.

