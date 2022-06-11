How Does Invisalign Work? Everything You Need To Know

Invisalign is a new age teeth-straightening system that uses clear plastic aligners to reposition and align your teeth. Unlike traditional braces, which use metal brackets and wires to move teeth, Invisalign’s clear aligners are barely visible and can be removed for eating and cleaning.

It is no wonder why Invisalign has become a popular choice for adults and teenagers alike. Because it’s practically invisible—most people won’t even be able to tell you’re wearing them.

So if you too are interested in using Invisalign to get beautiful teeth, this post is for you. We had Dr. Lavoyger Gies from the Gies family and cosmetic dentistry in San Antonio share some insight on what to expect during the process.

How Does Invisalign Work?

Invisalign is a popular teeth-straightening treatment that works by using a series of clear plastic aligners. The aligners are soft, comfortable to wear, and made from BPA-free plastic. No one apart from you and your dentist will be able to tell if you are wearing these braces. Each aligner moves your teeth a little bit closer to the desired position, so you wear them for about two weeks before moving on to the next one in the sequence.

The treatment starts with an initial consultation where the dentist takes scans of your teeth to determine if the treatment is right for you. If you are indeed eligible for the treatment, the dentist will create a custom plan based on computer-generated imaging and the level and type of correction you need.

The aligners will be created based on these images and the first one will be tested for fit. They sit snugly around your teeth and feel tight but not painful. Within a few days, you will get used to the feeling of wearing Invisalign aligners all day. You need to wear the aligners for at least 22 hours per day for the best results.

With traditional braces, you need need to avoid certain foods. But with Invisalign, you can take off the aligners before meals so there are no dietary restrictions. Enjoy all your favorite foods and put your aligners back on after brushing and flossing your teeth.

Depending on the level of alignment needed, the entire procedure can take 12-36 months. In the end, your teeth will be aligned, any gaps will be filled up and you will regain your confidence to smile freely once again.

Should You Get Invisalign?

The Invisalign system has been used by over 2 million people worldwide, and the company has treated more than 400,000 cases of misaligned teeth. It is highly convenient for people that need to correct orthodontic misalignment with discretion.

Caring for Invisalign is also easy and does not require repeated visits to the dentist for a cleaning or fixing broken wires. So if you need to give your smile new life, it is worth investing some time and money in Invisalign treatment.

If you need to know more about Invisalign in San Antonio, Tx, you can head over to Gies Dental. Dr. Gies will be able to tell if Invisalign is the right choice for you and answer any doubts and queries you still have on your mind. So go ahead and call up his clinic to schedule your Invisalign consultation with an expert.

Also Read – Raise a Floppa All Recipes {May 2022} Know The Protocols