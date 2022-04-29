How Many Picks Are In The Nfl Draft First Round {April}
What happened in the first Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? Are you interested to know the updates on NFL? Here are the recent pick results for each draft pick in NFL Round 1 of 2022. NFL Draft full analysis and results for every pick in the United States.
The top players list leading into Round 2
The best players in the 2022 NFL Draft first round, together with Malik Willis and Andrew Booth Jr.
- Jacksonville Jaguar– Travon Walker
- Detroit Lion– Aidan Hutchinson
- Houston Texan– Derek Stingley Jr
- New York Jet– Ahmad Sauce Gardner
- New York Giant– Kayvon Thibodeaux
- Carolina Panther– IkemEkwonu
- New York Giants from Bear– Evan Neal
- Atlanta Falcon– Drake London
- Seattle Seahawks from Bronco – Charles Cross
- New York Jets from Seahawk – Garrett Wilson
- New Orleans Saints from Commander – Chris Olave
- Detroit Lions from Viking – Jameson Williams
- Philadelphia Eagles from Texan – Jordan Davis
- Baltimore Raven– Kyle Hamilton;- Notre Dame
- Houston Texan – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Washington Commander– Jahan Dotson; Penn State
- Los Angeles Charger– Zion Johnson, Boston College
- Tennessee Titansfrom Eagle – Treylon Burks, Arkansas
- New Orlean Saint from Eagle – Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steeler– Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- Kansas City Chief from Patriot – Trent McDuffie, Washington
- Green Bay Packers from Raider – Quay Walker, Georgia
- Buffalo Bill– Kaiir Elam, Florida
- Dallas Cowboy– Tyler Smith, Tulsa
- Baltimore Raven – Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
- New York Jet – Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
- Jacksonville Jaguarfrom Buccaneers – Devin Lloyd, Utah
- Green Bay Packer – Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
- New England Patriot from Chief – Cole Strange, Chattanooga
- Kansas City Chief – GeorgKarlaftis, Purdue
- Cincinnati Bengal– Daxton Hill, Michigan
- Minnesota Viking from Lions – Lewis Cine, Georgia
Conclusion
The guide delivered with the NFL players list who is available for the next round. The NFL teams make final judgements under uncertainty. So they evaluate the team based on the time of the pick. Click this link for the Best NFL Draft Players in 2022.
Have you got the NFL picks result and players list? If yes, Comment here on How Many Picks Are in the NFL Draft First Round.
