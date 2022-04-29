How Many Picks Are In The Nfl Draft First Round {April}

This article delivers information on How Many Picks Are in the NFL Draft First Round and the best available players.

What happened in the first Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? Are you interested to know the updates on NFL? Here are the recent pick results for each draft pick in NFL Round 1 of 2022. NFL Draft full analysis and results for every pick in the United States.

How Many Picks Are in the NFL Draft First Round?

The top players list leading into Round 2

The best players in the 2022 NFL Draft first round, together with Malik Willis and Andrew Booth Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguar – Travon Walker Detroit Lion – Aidan Hutchinson Houston Texan – Derek Stingley Jr New York Jet – Ahmad Sauce Gardner New York Giant – Kayvon Thibodeaux Carolina Panther – IkemEkwonu New York Giants from Bear – Evan Neal

Atlanta Falcon – Drake London Seattle Seahawks from Bronco – Charles Cross New York Jets from Seahawk – Garrett Wilson New Orleans Saints from Commander – Chris Olave Detroit Lions from Viking – Jameson Williams Philadelphia Eagles from Texan – Jordan Davis Baltimore Raven – Kyle Hamilton;- Notre Dame Houston Texan – Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Washington Commander – Jahan Dotson; Penn State Los Angeles Charger – Zion Johnson, Boston College

Tennessee Titans from Eagle – Treylon Burks, Arkansas New Orlean Saint from Eagle – Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa Pittsburgh Steeler – Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Kansas City Chief from Patriot – Trent McDuffie, Washington Green Bay Packers from Raider – Quay Walker, Georgia Buffalo Bill – Kaiir Elam, Florida Dallas Cowboy – Tyler Smith, Tulsa Baltimore Raven – Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa New York Jet – Jermaine Johnson, Florida State Jacksonville Jaguarfrom Buccaneers – Devin Lloyd, Utah Green Bay Packer – Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

New England Patriot from Chief – Cole Strange, Chattanooga Kansas City Chief – GeorgKarlaftis, Purdue Cincinnati Bengal – Daxton Hill, Michigan Minnesota Viking from Lions – Lewis Cine, Georgia

