How Many Shootings In United States 2022 {May} Count!

How many shootings have taken place in the US this year? There are plenty of shooting cases in Canada and the United States. The number of shooting cases is rising, which is very dangerous. Thousands of people have lost their lives. Shootings have been happening in the US for the past 10 years.

Let us read more about How Many Shootings in United States 2022. The first case happened on July 20, 2012, when a gunman killed 12 people at a cinema, this happened in Colorado. The second case was even worse 26 people, including 20 children of age 5 to 10, were shot in an Elementary School in Connecticut.

List of the Shootings that happened in the US

As per research, there have been 212 mass shootings in the US this year which is a huge number. And over 27 school shootings have taken place this year which we will read about below in How Many School Shootings in United States.

May 14, 2022: 10 black people were killed by a gunman in the supermarket; it was a racially motivated attack.

April 12, 2022: A 62-year-old man threw a smoke bomb that wounded 23 people in New York.

April 16, 2021: A psychiatric care employee shot 8 people.

March 31, 2021: Four people were shooted in an office building in Los Angeles.

March 22, 2021: 10 people were shooted in a supermarket, including a policeman.

August 4, 2019: A gunman opened fire in Ohio, killing nine people, including his own sister.

How Many Shootings in United States 2022?

As we read about shootings 2022, we found that there were about 212 mass shootings and 27 school shootings took place this year. Recently an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students in a classroom; it is said that this was the deadliest shooting that has ever happened in the history of the US.

November 30, 2021: 4 students were killed, and seven others were wounded in a High school in Michigan.

May 18, 2018: 10 students were killed in Santa Fe High school.

Primary School Attack in Texas on May 24, 2022

We’ve read about How Many Shootings in United States 2022; this is the most recent shoot which has taken place in 2022. An 18-year-old teenager shooted 19 students and 2 grown-ups in Texas in Rob Elementary School. People are totally devastated and afraid to send their children to school. This is known to be the deadliest shooting in the history of the US.

Conclusion

The US has witnessed a lot of shooting cases, and the number of cases is only increasing, which can be very harmful to people. To know more, click on this link

