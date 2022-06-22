How Much Longer Is the Longest Day of the Year (June)

This article addresses the trendy query How Much Longer Is the Longest Day of the Year and offers relevant information.

Are you aware there’s a particular time in the year when the day is the longest? Yes, because of the Earth’s rotation about the sun, there’s a day where the daylight is out for the longest duration, making it the longest day of the year. Users are recently gaining interest in knowing more about it and finding the answer to How Much Longer Is the Longest Day of the Year?

Users in the United States and the United Kingdom are keen to know more about this longest day of the year. Keep reading this article if you’re also interested in the same information.

What is the longest day of the year?

This scientific phenomenon is quite interesting. Let’s look at some crucial information about the longest day of the year below.

The longest day of the year for the calendar year 2022 was quite recent and fell on June 21, 2022.

Users are also interested in knowing the answer to the query How Much Longer Is the Longest Day of the Year ? The answer to this query varies based on the concerned country.

The length of the day in different countries on different continents is different.

The latitude and longitude of the concerned country are a major determining factor behind the length of the day in that area.

This day is also called the “Summer Solstice” in the Northern hemisphere because it falls during the summers, mostly on June 20 or 21.

This day marks the beginning of winter in the southern hemisphere as the sun is at its lowest point in the sky.

How Much Longer Is the Longest Day of the Year?

The answer to this query varies with the country’s location and its latitudes and longitudes. Let’s look at some related details below.

To know how long this day is compared to the other days, first, obtain the figure of the daylight duration in your country on the Summer Solstice day.

For example, in the US, it ranges from 13 to 21 hours based on the city.

This duration in London in the UK is about 16 hours and 38 minutes.

With this figure, it’s easier to answer the trendy query about How Much Longer Is the Longest Day of the Year and calculate this result.

Final Thoughts

The longest day of the year in the calendar year 2022 fell on June 21, and some queries about this day have become trendy. We have mentioned all the relevant information about the same above. Read more about the Summer Solstice here. Where did you first get to know of this day? What’s the duration of daylight of this occurrence in your country? In the comments, please share your thoughts on our answer to How Much Longer Is the Longest Day of the Year.

