DODBUZZ
News

How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022 {March} Find Birth Date!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

This article is about How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022. You will learn about Piper Rockelle and her age.

Are you one of the million fans of Piper Rockelle? Piper Rockelle is a viral child YouTuber Worldwide who has gained millions of followers within a few years. Piper posts fun videos for kids like a prank, challenges, slime making and much more, which is loved by millions of people. Many fans of Piper Rockelle want to know about her age.

So in this article, we will discuss How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022.

Who is Piper Rockelle?

Piper Rockelle Smith is a young YouTuber, dancer, actor and singer. She is very famous for her videos on her YouTube channel. Piper has worked in tv series and has launched her various songs. 

She appeared in the well-known web series ‘Mani’, like Sky, a young girl.

 In 2018, Piper was featured in “Piparazzi”, her reality series show. Earlier she mostly posted prank vlogs social media challenges with her Piper Squad(her group of friends with whom she makes videos) and her boyfriend, Lev Cameron.

How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022 ?

Piper Rockelle, an actress, singer, and dancer, is well known on social platforms like Instagram and tik tok. Piper will be turning 15 on 21 August 2022. Currently, she is 14 years old. She was born on 21 August 2007. Piper has a 5.1 million fan following in her Instagram handle. She keeps posting in her account on a daily basis.

In 2019, Piper had launched her pop singles like “Treat Myself”, “yesterday”, “Sidewalk”, “Baby i”. Piper’s family have 3 members, including her mother, Tiffany Rockelle, sibling Tyler and Hunter Ray Hill. In 2019, singer pink accused her parents of exploiting Piper as she posted a picture on Bikini as per How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022.

More about Piper Rockelle

Piper Rockelle has been through hard times when her YouTube account got demonetized. Piper’s mother, Tiffany Rockelle Smith, was accused of exploiting her in the YouTube videos. Her mother faced several allegations of exploitation and child abuse. Her mother administers the earnings of her YouTube channel, which got demonetized due to such allegations.

Eleven former members of Piper Squad filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County, which accused Piper’s mother Tiffany Smith and Hunter Hill, her boyfriend, of abuse and exploitation. The suit accused Piper’s mother of molesting young girls and touching them in a wrong way

According to How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022, a youtube spokesperson stated that they had suspended monetization in Piper’s YouTube channel for violating the responsibility policy of the creator by performing off-platform behaviour, which hurt the community.

Conclusion

Piper Rockelle is a well-known personality who has garnered millions of fans at a very young age. People throughout the world love watching her videos. She has millions of followers on her Instagram, tik tok and YouTube accounts. Now she posts videos like makeup tutorials, Diy, crushes challenges, etc. To know more about Piper, visit this link.   

What are your views on How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022? Comment in the comment section.

Also Read : – How Old Is Mirabel In Encanto {Jan 2022} Find Her Age!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Crystal Lakeside Cave {March 2022} Get Boss Area Details

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article will describe the Crystal Lakeside Cave and where to find it. Read the article and know more.   Do you have any idea about the Crystal Cave? If you don't know what it is, our exclusive research can give you a good idea. Our exclusive research says Crystal Lake is the Dungeon Minor in the ""Elden Ring"". Now, let's discuss the features we should discuss in the article.  The concept is getting much more popular Worldwide. So without taking any time, let's discuss the - Crystal Lakeside Cave.  What Do You...
News

Amber Cerulean Medallion (March 2022) Location In Game!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The post talks about Amber Cerulean Medallion and elaborates on the features and where to find it The online platform provides a myriad of advantages. Compared to bygone days when one had to follow several steps, it is now possible to play a game online without the mere need for an internet connection. With several games released every time, it is undoubtedly an alluring task to explore various games. The latest to have caught the likes of players in the game Elden Ring which is widespread across the United States,...
News

Okehub com {March 2022} Complete Useful Information!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
In this article, we talk about Okehub.com and all facilities this app provides. We also provide information on whether this website is a scam or legit. Are you planning to travel? Are you looking for the best package at an affordable price to travel to more places? There is an online portal at work as a travel agency which gives you the best package for travelling to various countries. Most people from the United States travel to coastal countries with their family and friends for vacation and adventure travelling. We...
News

China Crash Plane Wiki {March 2022} Know Facts Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article will give you the idea and information about China Crash Plane Wiki. Read the article to know more. Do you know the recent tragic plane crash incident? Recently a Chinese Aircrafts faced a sad incident in the South China Mountain. The plane was carrying 132 passengers on Monday. But the plane crashed in the Southern areas of China.  Many media houses in the United States and India have covered the incident. As per our research, the horrific accident has taken 132 lives. The news is also published on Wikipedia. But what actually happened? Let’s...