How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022 {March} Find Birth Date!

Are you one of the million fans of Piper Rockelle? Piper Rockelle is a viral child YouTuber Worldwide who has gained millions of followers within a few years. Piper posts fun videos for kids like a prank, challenges, slime making and much more, which is loved by millions of people. Many fans of Piper Rockelle want to know about her age.

Who is Piper Rockelle?

Piper Rockelle Smith is a young YouTuber, dancer, actor and singer. She is very famous for her videos on her YouTube channel. Piper has worked in tv series and has launched her various songs.

She appeared in the well-known web series ‘Mani’, like Sky, a young girl.

In 2018, Piper was featured in “Piparazzi”, her reality series show. Earlier she mostly posted prank vlogs social media challenges with her Piper Squad(her group of friends with whom she makes videos) and her boyfriend, Lev Cameron.

How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022 ?

Piper Rockelle, an actress, singer, and dancer, is well known on social platforms like Instagram and tik tok. Piper will be turning 15 on 21 August 2022. Currently, she is 14 years old. She was born on 21 August 2007. Piper has a 5.1 million fan following in her Instagram handle. She keeps posting in her account on a daily basis.

In 2019, Piper had launched her pop singles like “Treat Myself”, “yesterday”, “Sidewalk”, “Baby i”. Piper’s family have 3 members, including her mother, Tiffany Rockelle, sibling Tyler and Hunter Ray Hill. In 2019, singer pink accused her parents of exploiting Piper as she posted a picture on Bikini as per How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022.

More about Piper Rockelle

Piper Rockelle has been through hard times when her YouTube account got demonetized. Piper’s mother, Tiffany Rockelle Smith, was accused of exploiting her in the YouTube videos. Her mother faced several allegations of exploitation and child abuse. Her mother administers the earnings of her YouTube channel, which got demonetized due to such allegations.

Eleven former members of Piper Squad filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County, which accused Piper’s mother Tiffany Smith and Hunter Hill, her boyfriend, of abuse and exploitation. The suit accused Piper’s mother of molesting young girls and touching them in a wrong way

According to How Old Is Piper Rockelle 2022, a youtube spokesperson stated that they had suspended monetization in Piper’s YouTube channel for violating the responsibility policy of the creator by performing off-platform behaviour, which hurt the community.

Conclusion

Piper Rockelle is a well-known personality who has garnered millions of fans at a very young age. People throughout the world love watching her videos. She has millions of followers on her Instagram, tik tok and YouTube accounts. Now she posts videos like makeup tutorials, Diy, crushes challenges, etc. To know more about Piper, visit this link.

