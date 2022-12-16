4 Tips On How To Choose the Right Bed Frame!

As an investment in your health and well-being, the right sleeping set-up can pay off in spades. But buying these items on your own can be confusing, so we’ve put together this four-step guide to help you choose the right grey bed frame for you and your home. From factors like durability and size to design and materials, we’ll cover everything you need to know to find the perfect match. Let’s get started!

1) Measure your space

If you’re buying a new bed frame, it’s important to measure your room. You want your mattress to fit snugly against both walls and be able to tuck neatly under a window or end table. A standard double mattress is 50 inches wide, so try not to go bigger than that if you can help it. If you have an incredibly small room, look for a bed with side rails and/or wheels; in that case, don’t worry too much about headboard space as long as there’s enough room for your body.

Don’t forget to take into account any other furniture you might have, such as nightstands or dressers. Some people prefer bunk beds because they save on floor space while still allowing them to sleep together—if you fall into that category, make sure you measure carefully before choosing a size.

Also make sure your room has ample storage. Beds with drawers underneath is always nice, but even if yours doesn’t come with any built-in storage options (or even if it does), consider getting some extra shelves installed above your bed. This will allow you to keep clothes and books out of sight without cluttering up valuable floor space.

2) Know your budget

It’s very important that you choose a bed frame within your means. A luxury bed costs thousands of dollars and for most people, is unnecessary. You can find several affordable frames that offer plenty of support and are built with high-quality materials.

Ask your sales associate about any special financing plans they may have available as well as price matching if another store has a better price on what you want. It’s also helpful to know how much headroom there will be in your room so you don’t get something that doesn’t fit or takes up too much space.

However, keep in mind that whether you are buying a vidaxl dining table or a mattress for your bed frame, sizes aren’t always exact so it’s best to measure before you buy!

3) Consider style & design

It’s best to start by considering how much weight your frame will be expected to hold.

If you have kids, a big dog or want a platform for an adjustable bed, look for heavy-duty materials like metal and dense wood. But even if you don’t need extra support, getting a sturdy bed frame will ensure it lasts through multiple moves and guest stays without any damage. In either case, when in doubt choose solid wood over composites like MDF (medium density fiberboard) or engineered wood that is often used in cheaper frames.

These materials tend not to age well; they can warp and crack with time, though they are still less expensive than real hardwood. And when it comes to finishes, dark colors hide scratches better but you might prefer lighter tones that match your bedroom furniture better. Plus, wooden frames tend to take on rich tones as they age while synthetic materials never do—and they usually come pre-finished anyway. There’s also eco-friendly bamboo, which has grown more popular of late because of its sustainable nature and strength.

Most importantly: You just have to love it! The last thing you want is a new frame that clashes with everything else in your room or feels awkward against your head as you sleep. So, think about color and style before anything else.

4) Materials and durability

This might seem like an obvious place to start, but buying a bed frame that’s both made of strong materials and durable can make all the difference. You don’t want one that’s going to collapse or bow under pressure—especially if you tend to move around when you sleep, or have kids who may clamber in and out of bed in their slumber.

Look for details like sturdy steel framing and durable wood construction that won’t splinter over time. Go for sturdiness over style—you’ll be glad you did!

Just remember that big frames often come with big price tags as well; keep your budget in mind when shopping around. A good-looking frame is always a plus, but not at the expense of functionality!