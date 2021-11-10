How to Enable Chat Voice in Roblox (Nov) Know The Steps

Read this article until the end to explore How to Enable Chat Voice in Roblox, a new add-on by the platform developers increasing the players’ interaction.

Have you tried out the new voice feature for Roblox? Are you updated about any such add-on to the platform? How can this help you improve your gameplay?

In this article below, we are going to reveal the facts related to voice chat in Roblox. Roblox is a super exciting platform in the United States and multiple other parts of the world.

Let’s dig into the details mentioned below to know the facts for How to Enable Chat Voice in Roblox and similar other details.

What is the Voice feature all About?

Spatial Voice or Voice Feature is an add-on launched for the platform that allows players and users to engage in voice chat on the platform. The feature is therefore available for all the 13+ aged players who are part of the same.

The only limitation is that players of 13+ age only can access the same through their setting page. So, they need to enable this feature to get the benefits of the same, completing the verification process.

How to Enable Chat Voice in Roblox?

Players need to follow the mentioned steps to get the feature enabled on their devices.

They first need to go to the setting page of the Roblox Platform.

Setting can easily be found near the gear button on the top right corner of the screen.

The next step says to go to the privacy tab to open up the list for given options.

Those opened options need to search out for voice chat, enabling the same for better interaction with the players.

What are the changes after enabling VoiceChat?

Once the feature is enabled in your device, after following the steps for How to Enable Chat Voice in Roblox, you need to return to the Account Information Tab where the general information for your ID is stored.

When the feature is officially launched on your device, it will look like a verified age button visible on your account information page. In addition, it will ask for your photo ID verifying your age.

How to Block, Mute, or Report Abuse for the Voice Chat from Roblox?

After scrolling down the steps to enable the voice chat feature in Roblox, Players can also mute, block, or report abuse of any of the player’s voices. These are also the extended parts of How to Enable Chat Voice in Roblox.

Therefore, all these features are accessible from the microphone tab on your screen near the avatar tab, restricting the interaction for your feasibility.

Final Verdict:

In this article, we have mentioned all the steps helping you enable the voice chat feature in Roblox. For this, players need to attain the minimum age barrier that is imposed by the platform. The platform will therefore ask for the verification process before enabling the same.

Please share your views about this blog on How to Enable Chat Voice in Roblox in the given comments section below.