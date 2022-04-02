How to Get Hippomelon Pet Sim X {April} Read To Know!

Have you redeemed How to Get Hippomelon Pet Sim X mechanisms? If you are searching for it, approach this writing to get the latest update on the pet.

Do you follow the Pet Simulator series? Then, you should be aware of its latest details. So, we have specified a game’s premium pet in this write-up.

Pet Simulator is admired by many players from the Philippines, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States, and currently, it is receiving much more love. Moreover, this game has sister chapters consisting of many valuable items. So, in this post, we will demonstrate How to Get Hippomelon Pet Sim X in detail. Therefore, keep studying the article religiously to attain authentic details.

What Is Hippomelon?

It is a unique premium pet in the Pet Simulator X, included in the game due to celebrate April Fool’s Day. As a result, the item involved in the game on this year’s April Fools Update. In the update, the players are asked to complete tasks to get the desirable pets, but they are available for a certain period.

How To Obtain The Pet?

We have previously informed you that you must finish the tasks to grab Hippomelon Pet. However, while researching for Hippomelon Pet Sim X Value, we found its claiming steps, so kindly follow it religiously.

Post The ‘April Fools’ Comment In The Chat Section

We noticed that initially, the players had to launch the game and type the phrase.

Gift Five Pets To Others

Next, distribute your five pets to friends or random individuals. But, make sure not to ask the other player for any item in return.

Blend Three Festive Elves

Festive elf is yet another pet you have to fuse three of them. Upon completing the tasks mentioned above, you will be awarded the pet.

What Is Hippomelon Pet Sim X Value?

Our research detected that the item cost is about 3,000,000,000 Diamonds. So, now, in the coming passage, we will guide you on the path through which you can gain the item quickly. So, kindly be attentive across the article to retain informative knowledge.

Keynotes Of The Item

Below, we have listed the unique features of Hippomelon, so please observe them.

Hippomelon is expected to be inspired by the Watermelon item belonging to Pet Simulator 1.

The item is quite identical to Crocodile.

The How to Get Hippomelon Pet Sim X process threads expressed that many gamer’s messages have been gathered on the game’s discord server to retrieve the pet.

It is one of the most expensive pets which users can achieve without any penny.

Demonstrating The Game

Pet Simulator X, usually recognized as PSX, is the third part of the Pet Simulator Series. In this game, the users have to assemble gems and coins to reveal unique pets.

Wrapping-Up

This post evaluated the How to Get Hippomelon Pet Sim X process and its necessary facts. However, we detected that this pet is chiefly available after April Fool’s Day.

