How to get Involved in Volounteering: Volounteering is something that millions of people in the UK do on a regular basis. But it’s something that can be a little bit baffling and intimidating if you’ve never done it before. Volounteering is worth doing for a range of reasons, and there are many different ways to do it.

Why volounteer?

Many vital services in the UK rely on the help of volounteers. Volounteering is thus a powerful means of contributing to your local community. It’ll give you the chance to make a difference in the lives of some of the neediest people in society, as well as providing you with a chance to meet new people, develop new skills, and gain confidence in yourself.

You might even be able to secure perks, like the NHS volounteer discount on certain items and services.

What you need to know

Before you start volounteering, you’ll need to determine how you can contribute most effectively. Think about your skillset, and the things that you can do that no-one else can. Think about which causes you’re most enthusastic about. After all, if you’re enthused about your volounteer work, you’ll be that much likelier to stick with it.

How to get into volounteering

Your first step should be to create a new CV that’s especially tailored to your volounteer work. If you just use the CV you’ve been using in your professional life, you’ll be less likely to secure the volounteer work you’re really looking for.

Think about how much time you can commit each week. It’s best to be honest and realistic about this from the outset. Don’t make promises that you won’t be able to live up to.

Next, it’s time to research the volounteer opportunities in your vicinity. Make a shortlist of the places you’d like to apply for, and try to sort it in order of your preference. You might consider using a volounteer website to aid your research.

It’s time to apply for the positions you like the look of. If you don’t hear back within a week or so, it’s time to follow up and remind them. Many organisations that rely on volounteers will be a little slow to reply – so don’t be afraid to gently prompt them.

To begin with, it might be worth limiting your commitment. This way, you can get a feel for how you like the volounteer work, and whether you’ll be able to commit to more of it. Don’t bite off more than you can chew to begin with – if it turns out that you can’t continue long-term, you might end up letting people down. And sometimes, you might be forced to quit by circumstances beyond your control.

Finally, it’s worth noting that just because you aren’t being paid doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be profesional in your volounteer work. It’s a courtesy that your fellow workers will thank you for.