How To Get Receiptify (March 2022) Step-By-Step Defined!

Spotify is one of the biggest names for platforms that offer audio and music streaming services. It’s the dominant force in its domain and has attained global acclaim for various reasons.

Many user-created services are also available, which offer some additional features based on Spotify activities, like scanning listening activity and sharing the top tracks. A similar query, How to Get Receiptify, is getting some attention for similar reasons.

Users Worldwide are gaining some interest in this service gaining traction through social media. Keep reading this article to obtain more details.

Introducing Spotify

Spotify is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the audio streaming domain. It’s one of the most significant streaming and media services with an enormous global active userbase. It’s a Swedish company founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in 2006.

The platform currently boasts hundreds of millions of active monthly users. A service based on Spotify is gaining traction. How to Get Receiptify has become trendy Worldwide concerning the same service.

What is Receiptify?

As we mentioned earlier, Receiptify is a service based on Spotify. It has become somewhat viral through its popularity on social media platforms. The service thoroughly analyses the listening activities of the user and offers a report in the form of a receipt.

It allows users to share their most listened to music in the past month, six months or all-time in the form of a receipt. Sources reveal that a user named “Michelle Liu” has created this viral service.

How to Get Receiptify?

The detailed procedure for using this service and other relevant details are given below:

This query has become trendy as users are looking to know how to use it after many users are sharing their listening activities as receipts through this service.

First, visit the official website of this service hosted on the Heroku app.

Afterward, you must log in with their Spotify credentials and choose the format of your listening activities.

Users can decide if they’d like to print their all-time tracks and top tracks from the last month or last six months.

The website will generate a receipt of all the top tracks and share them with the users.

How to Get Receiptify is quite simple, and we have mentioned the detailed procedure above.

Users can then share this image or receipt on their social media pages and keep it on their devices by downloading it.

The Final Thoughts

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services, and users are fond of sharing their Spotify activities on social media. A service that allows users to generate receipts of their most-listened tracks is gaining popularity, and we have mentioned the relevant details above.

