How to Get Rid of Rosacea Permanently: Rosacea is a type of chronic skin condition that usually causes flushed skin or redness on the face. Apart from the face, it can also affect the ears, chest, and back. Some people also get affected by pustules or bumps that look like acne due to rosacea. This condition is highly common among light-skinned people that are in their thirties. Even though rosacea is not much of a dangerous condition, it can be really uncomfortable to deal with.

That’s why you might want to know how you can get rid of this irritating condition permanently. In this article, we will talk about different permanent treatment methods of rosacea.

There are quite a number of treatment options available for rosacea. Among these treatment options, there are natural home remedies, there are topical treatment options, skincare products, surgeries, therapies, oral medications, cleansing oils, etc. Let’s have a look at different treatment methods for rosacea.

Using Moderate Skincare Products

When you are suffering from rosacea, it’s important that you wash your face with a non-abrasive cleanser two times a day. Gentle cleansers that don’t contain any rough exfoliants like sugar or salt granules, or any acids. After using the cleanser, use a gentle moisturizer on your face twice per day.

A person with rosacea should also skincare products that contain ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate, camphor, etc. These ingredients might exacerbate the flare-ups of rosacea. That’s why it’s important that you make sure your skincare product is free of these ingredients before purchasing. They should also avoid using astringents or toners, as these can irritate the skin.

Avoiding Triggers

There are times when your condition can get highly triggered and as a result, you will face episodes called flare-ups. There are various triggers or factors that can cause your condition to flare up. Some of these triggers are-

Sunlight

Heat

Spicy Foods

Caffeine

Cold Weather

Alcohol

Stress

If you can identify which things trigger your flare-ups, you can take measures to avoid them. This way you will be able to remain safe from rosacea flare-ups. It’s really important to do so, cause frequent flare-ups can cause the skin to stay flushed or red for a longer time period. It can make the work of other treatments harder.

Laser Therapy

Laser therapy is effective for treating rosacea. This therapy can make the enlarged blood vessels look less visible. In this therapy, your doctor will apply laser treatment on the affected area to make the redness of your skin less visible. There are some side effects of laser therapy treatment for rosacea, such as bruising or swelling that might last for multiple days. After taking this therapy, you might need to apply gentle skincare or icing to your skin for quick recovery. You might not notice the effects of this treatment right away, as at times it takes weeks to have proper results. You might also need to go through this treatment from time to time to maintain the improved state of the skin.

Topical Treatment Options

There are various topical treatment options that are highly effective for dealing with rosacea. If you visit your dermatologist for treating this condition, they might offer you one of the topical treatment options out there. These treatment options include-

Azelaic Acid

Azelaic acid is a cream that works to reduce inflammation. It is highly effective in reducing redness. This cream can also help treat acne-like blemishes by destroying the bacteria that can get into the pores of your skin. You can experience some side effects due to this treatment, like your skin getting itchy and dry. Let your dermatologist know if you face something like that. Azelaic acid creams can be found in low doses in OTC or over-the-counter medicines. You can get them in higher doses only if your doctor prescribes them.

Blood Vessel Constrictors

The small blood vessels under the skin can get dilated very easily when someone suffers from rosacea, and it makes their skin look red. You can go through a special topical treatment called blood vessel constriction that will help decrease the redness of your skin. Two of these types of treatment are called oxymetazoline and brimonidine. You can get them only if they are prescribed by your doctor.

Retinoids

If you are facing pustules or pimples due to rosacea, your dermatologist might prescribe you a retinoid, or a vitamin A derivative cream. They can unclog the pores on your skin that can cause the blemishes of rosacea. Retinoids can also reduce the redness of the skin with their anti-inflammatory nature.

Topical Antibiotics

Topical antibiotics like metronidazole can reduce the blemishes and redness of the skin that’s caused due to rosacea. These creams also decrease inflammation and affect the Demodex mites, which might be the reason behind rosacea.

Ivermectin

This topical medication can help decrease the Demodex mites that might be the reason behind pustules and inflammation.

Your dermatologist can prescribe you one from this list, or a combination of meds from here.

Light Therapy

Light therapy is one of the most popular and effective forms of therapy. It comes with quite a number of health benefits, regarding both physical and mental health. Light therapy also helps deal with a number of skin problems, including rosacea. Light therapy can be of different types based on the color of light. Among the different types, red light therapy is used to treat rosacea, along with other problems like wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness, etc.

For taking this therapy, you will have to expose your affected area to a light therapy device that will emit a strong red light to the area. The light will penetrate your skin and work on a cellular level to generate specific hormones and chemical reactions that will help you get rid of this condition. You can take this therapy easily at home by using a light therapy device. Also, this therapy is completely safe to go through. Taking this therapy regularly for a certain period of time can make this condition disappear.

Oral Medications

There are oral medications, such as doxycycline, isotretinoin, etc. that can help to deal with rosacea with their anti-inflammatory effects.

Natural Remedies

There are various natural remedies of rosacea such as aloe vera, chamomile, raw honey, lavender essential oil, tea tree essential oil, green tea, oatmeal, feverfew, comfrey, burdock, etc. You can use them to deal with rosacea to a certain level. Some of them can even help you get rid of this problem forever.

Final Words

Even though rosacea is not much of a dangerous skin condition, it can cause a high level of discomfort and irritation. It can be painful and really uncomfortable to live with this problem. So, if you want to totally get rid of this problem and see your dermatologist for a permanent solution, they might suggest one of the abovementioned treatment methods. You should choose one based on their efficiency and safety levels. Also, you should choose the one that will suit you the best.