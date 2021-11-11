How To Get Roblox Voice Chat Without ID {Nov} Read Steps

Are you interested in starting voice chat on Roblox? See How to Get Roblox Voice Chat Without ID.

Undoubtedly, Roblox is one of the best games that has been updated every year to keep the interest of users in it. Of course, it’s a good idea to raise the excitement of United States players, not only for enjoying the game for long but also to keep themselves entertained.

Nowadays, the new Roblox has added a new voice chat feature that allows people to communicate with others in-game. So, let us know How to Get Roblox Voice Chat Without ID.

Is voice chat now available on Roblox?

Recently, Roblox has added the new Voice chat feature for the United States players that helps them to connect with their game partners without hassle. Well, it was first announced in February by the team that they are focusing on introducing this voice chat with safety.

However, not everyone can be happy with this new update. Also, it cannot be used by players under age 13. Moreover, there are some ways to report or abuse or disable the voice chat feature to avoid any awful experience.

How to Get Roblox Voice Chat Without ID ?

If you are below 13 years of age, you can’t activate the feature; however, if your age is above 13. So, these are the steps to be performed.

Launch the Roblox and turn on the account settings

Launch the privacy tab

Now Toggle the voice feature to turn ON

Here you will see the button will turn from grey to green, and it indicates that voice chat has been enabled.

However, if you wish to disable the voice chat feature so follow the above steps and toggle the voice chat to OFF.

How to verify the age if you are above 13?

After How to Get Roblox Voice Chat Without ID, let us know how to verify the age.

Launch your game and log in to your Roblox account

Jump to settings

Choose account info

Here tap on verify my age option, which will be beneath the Birthday option.

A pop-up menu will appear, and you will see a QR code.

Scan the QR code through a mobile device, and you will be redirected to the Roblox game.

Tap on start session and follow the on-screen solutions

Here you will notify to verify ID, but if you need How to Get Roblox Voice Chat Without ID, you need to check the above steps.

For verification, here are the steps.

Allow the camera and scan your ID documents

Now take a selfie and verify your ID

Navigate to the Roblox Session, and there you will see the real-time status.

Also, you will get to know whether you will pass or fail the verification.

For details, check the Roblox help here.

The Bottom Line

So, you have learned the entire details on getting a voice chat feature on your Roblox. If you are above 13, you can enjoy the feature, but only after the verification of your ID. However, How to Get Roblox Voice Chat Without ID steps can help you start with Voice chat.

