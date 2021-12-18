How To Get Vanguard Helm Of Darkness {Dec} Get Technique

How to Get Vanguard Helm of Darkness is the article where you will get an idea about this legendary weapon in the game.

Do you enjoy playing Call of Duty Vanguard? We know Vanguard is becoming popular with new weapons, maps and more.

So, are you ready to equip yourself with the latest weapons in the game? The game has a fanbase in all parts of the world, especially in the United States, and the United Kingdom. So, if you are ready to explore details, we will know How to Get Vanguard Helm of Darkness, dates, maps, features and more.

What are the modes in Vanguard Season 1?

Vanguard S1 modes include:

Vanguard Royale:

The experience you get with the new Vanguard Battle Royale modes are:

Dogfighting Planes & Anti-Air Combat

New Environmental Hazards

Loadout Drop Public Event

Vanguard Resurgence:

With the plyer count 48, you can explore Caldera and employ the WWII ruleset as Vanguard Resurgence.

Battle Royale:

You can explore this mode with a more refined experience from the previous Verdansk combined with more features.

Plunder:

Includes weaponry, new contracts, vehicles, killstreaks and more in the list.

How to Get Vanguard Helm of Darkness is the recent search of the players, but we will know some details first.

When was the latest season released?

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific was officially released on December 9. The latest season map replaces its previous Verdansk to Caldera, which will allow exploring the whole new region spread across the island.

About Vanguard’s Helm of Darkness?

First time in the history of Call of Duty, you will get five new free weapons, including three weapons in the Battle pass system. When players get this information, they all have a common query: How to Get Vanguard Helm of Darkness.

However, you need to complete some of the challenges before adding them to your weaponry list. Let us see features of the Helm of Darkness:

Game: Vanguard

Released in: Season 1

Base Weapons: STG 44

Weapon Class: Assault Rifles

Rarity: Ultra

Special effects: STG Red Tracer rounds

Blueprint attachment shows details like:

Ammo type: Incendiary

Rear grip: Rubber grip

Muzzle: Scythe Compensator

Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

Stock: VDD 27 precision

Proficiency: nerves of Steel

Underbarrel: Bayonet

Barrel: VDD 320 mm 02 B

Magazine: .30 Russian short 20 round mags

KIT: Reach

How to Get Vanguard Helm of Darkness?

Helm of Darkness ultra blueprint variant released in season 1 of Call of duty: Vanguard and Warzone pacific. You can find the Helm of Darkness under the armory tab, perfect for the fiery Legendary within the battle pass. The combo of a reach kit and a deadly Bayonet is already in the lobby.

However, it seems you have to wait to get it as how to unlock the blueprint is still unknown. You probably need more CoD points to unlock it, so stock them and unlock once available.

Conclusion:

Loaded with various weapons and a new battle pass, Vanguard provides players with a new experience. However, How to Get Vanguard Helm of Darkness is unknown, and you still have to wait to get the answer? You can read here what else is new in the CoD Vanguard here.

Do you know how you can get this legendary weapon? Tell us in the comment section if you know how to unlock it.

