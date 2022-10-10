The amount of grains and seeds harvested from a specific land area is known as its crop yield. This is usually measured in KG per hectare or bushels per acre.

The average crop yield per acre is a measure used to assess a farmer’s productivity in a given field over a given time period. It is regarded as the most crucial indicator of a farmer’s productivity, representing the outcome of a farmer’s capital and labor investment.

The crop demand is growing rapidly and is expected to be doubled by 2050. So it’s no surprise why most farmers always look for ways to increase the average crop yield.

Are you, too, looking for ways to maximize your yields?

How to Maximize Yield: 5 Working Tips!

Use quality seeds

The quality of seeds sown highly affects agricultural production. Therefore, farmers should sow only certified seeds that have passed all the quality inspections to get maximum output.

Certified seeds may cost more than non-certified seeds but give better results.

Since high-quality seeds generally perform better than generic non-certified seeds, you don’t need to use extra chemicals to boost their productivity. Hence they are eco-friendly too.

Farmers can assess the quality of certain seeds if needed by requesting seed companies and customized trials on their land.

Remember, seed quality does not remain unchangeable for very long. Therefore, when sown, seed grains need protection. The seed coating technique can be used to protect seeds from being damaged.

Buy proper agricultural equipment.

Farmers tend to use traditional farming methods and consider newer vehicles and equipment fancy. But they need to understand that using the latest technology in farming reduces manual labor and increases productivity.

One can invest money in buying a mini truck to carry loads, winches to pull vehicles from mud, or equipment to plant the seeds or spray the fertilizer. This type of investment always results in better crop yield.

If farmers cannot afford this equipment, there are many finance companies available in the market to help, such as Laddr Vehicle & Equipment Finance. They provide flexible finance for vehicles and equipment without much paperwork or hidden application fees.

Consider productivity zoning

A farmer should know the potential yield of the sowing field and, if necessary, mark off the regions where plants perform better. This technique is called productivity zoning.

This allows the farmer to concentrate planting efforts where they will have the most impact on crop output rather than wasting resources in less productive areas.

In addition, by dividing their land into several zones, farmers may boost the soil fertility and other key features for growing a certain plant in the sections of their fields with low productivity.

Thanks to technological advancements, farmers can now zone their fields for maximum output much more quickly and easily than in the past. A Crop Monitoring system is used for this purpose. The system’s high-precision technology and satellite-driven data create maps of farmland’s historical production, showing where it was highest and lowest.

Check weather prediction systems.

The crop yield per unit of the land area depends heavily on the weather condition. Therefore, even if soil quality and seed species are held constant, environmental factors greatly impact plant growth and crop yield. This is especially true when considering the effects of climate change on agriculture in various parts of the world.

Farmers may use the latest technological solutions to get the precise weather forecast, allowing them to deal efficiently and constructively with a crucial yet uncontrolled component.

Use a proper irrigation system.

Farmers need a reliable and efficient irrigation system to maximize agricultural output per acre. The growth of plants and overall yields of crops are directly influenced by the amount of water provided to the plants. Therefore, accurate weather predictions are essential for the efficient watering of farmlands.

Today’s technology allows for hyper-local weather forecasting to be accessed via farmer-specific programs and software. Doing so paves the way for precision irrigation and enables farmers to organize the watering of their crops in the most strategic and timely fashion possible.

Summary

The average crop yield per acre is the most significant indication of a farmer’s productivity. Since each farmer has unique planting and cultural needs, it is essential to study several tactics each season.

The agricultural production per unit of the land area is extremely weather-dependent. Therefore, farmers should adopt technological solutions that help them predict the weather accurately.