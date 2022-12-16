In order to develop as people, kids require the support of their parents. Despite this, so many parents trip up on the fact that they pay closer attention to grades than morals. While a good set of grades is beneficial to a child’s life, this isn’t the be-all and end-all. In fact, working on their character is much more likely to help them in the long run, which is why so many parents are searching for ways to mentor their kids at home. After all, if you pave the way for well-rounded kids, you set them up to be well-rounded adults.

Show Interest in Them

It’s essential to recognise that children are people, and they appreciate being shown interest as much as everyone else. Therefore, if you want your children to share things with you, you need to express a genuine interest in them. Not only will this enable you to get to know them better, finding out their likes and dislikes, but it will also help you when it comes to providing them with advice. More often than not, children just need you to listen to them, as so often, children aren’t listened to. If you, as their parent, make a conscious effort to listen, they’ll come to understand that their views are valid.

Delegate Chores Among Them

Regardless of their age, there will be a chore that’s suited to your child(ren). This can start by putting their toys away at age two, up until they’re cleaning the kitchen at 14. By doing this, you teach your kids essential skills that they’ll require in later life, as well as a sense of responsibility that will benefit them in every respect. Similarly, they come to learn that the “housework fairy” isn’t real and appreciate everything that mom does for them. If you’re unsure of which chores are age appropriate for your kids, a quick Google search will soon present you with a list.

Set a Good Example

Part of being a good mentor for your kids is demonstrating how they should behave. So many parents take the approach of “do as I say and not as I do”, which is a hypocritical approach to parenting. If you wish to build a trusting relationship with your children, you need to reflect on what you’re teaching them and ensure that you also adhere to these teachings. After all, children lead by example, which means they emulate your behavior, making how you carry yourself essential.

Engage in Activities with Them

Spending time with your kids and doing fun things with them is another important aspect of getting to know them. Once you have a good idea about who your kids are and what they enjoy, you’re able to further aid them in their self-development. It’s important to steer away from limitations as much as possible; you want your kids to feel like they can do anything. After all, what’s not to love about running around and having fun with your little ones? That’s what parenting (and mentoring) is all about.

Approach with an Open Mind

Last but not least, an open mind is integral to parenting and mentoring. Parents so often forget that their kids are from a different generation and have been exposed to things that you may not necessarily have been. Therefore, your mentoring should come from what they know, and you should also be willing to learn from them. After all, you need to be approachable and relatable in order to be a successful mentor. Your child needs to have trust in you, which comes from you validating their views.