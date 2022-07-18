Smart Tips: How to Save Money While Shopping at The Mad Butcher?

How to Save Money While Shopping at The Mad Butcher: As one of the US’s most well-loved franchises, The Mad Butcher is a traditional hometown grocer that aims to bring communities a top selection when it comes to meats, fresh produce, and so much more. With a host of sales and weekly discounts for shoppers to enjoy, you’ll no doubt find that this small, yet convenient store can cater to all your weekly shopping needs.

How can you save at The Mad Butcher?

One of the best things about a family-orientated shopping experience is that you can trust that all the fresh foods on offer are going to come from locally-sourced suppliers. There won’t be any large-scale meats shipped in from all over the country, just a traditional partnership with local farmers from all sectors, to support their communities and consumers alike.

With this in mind let’s take a quick look at what you can buy here:

A host of gourmet cheeses

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Sushi

Snack items

Drinks

Flowers and plants

Dips and sauces

Fresh pork, beef, chicken, and more

Toiletries

Fresh fish

Seafood

Rice, pasta, and grains

Frozen foods

A host of pantry staples.

TIP: Choosing the best meat for the lowest prices

Aside from keeping up with the Mad Butcher weekly ad flyer for all the promotions that are on offer, here is a guide to buying the best possible cuts of meat for the most affordable prices.

TIP: Buy the most affordable, yet flavourful parts of the animal

It’s no secret that the best way to purchase meat as cheaply as possible is to buy the whole animal and do the butchery work yourself. This simply isn’t viable for the average consumer, however. This means that throughout America, meat is typically cut and presented to us, and we buy according to the most popular pieces. The bad news is that this won’t always be cost-effective – especially if you’re trying to eat well without breaking the bank.

TIP: The most popular cuts

Middle meats, such as:

Ribs,

Center-cut

Loin chops

Ribeye steak

Porterhouse

T-bone

New York strip steaks

While these can be outstanding when sourced from the best farms and supermarkets, the meat found in areas just outside the middle meats tends to offer more flavor for a better price. These are:

Shoulder chops

Chuck

Delmonico steaks

Sirloin steaks

TIP: Learn how to properly cook the meat you buy

Braising and roasting cuts are often much cheaper to buy than those designed for quick cooking and grilling, mostly because of how long they can take to cook. If you learn how to braise and roast meat properly, you’ll definitely get more bang for your buck.

Tip: Buy from someone in the know

Your butcher can be your best friend when you’re hoping to save money when buying meat. Often, recipes will suggest a meat cut for you to buy, but you can go off the page and buy almost any one you want. The experts at The Mad Butcher pride themselves on their customer service, so don’t be afraid to ask questions when you stop by. They will give you advice on cheaper alternatives if you have a cut in mind, give you recommendations, and even offer guidance when it comes to cooking and your skill level.