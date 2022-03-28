How To Use Ring Ashes Of War {March} Explore Guide!

In this article, we have deeply discussed How to Use Ring Ashes of War in the famous Xbox video game Elden Ring. To get more new updates, follow our blog.

Hello, readers; in this article, we are going to discuss the Ashes of War used in the Xbox game Elden Ring. Moreover, the uses of those ashes in the evolution of weapons in Dark Souls 3.

What are Ashes of War?

The Ashes of War is a new feature in the Xbox game that gives players the permission to unlock the full potential or power of a weapon, which can also be used in changing the scaling of any weapon. They are also known as Elden Ring Ashes. There are nearly 13 Ashes of War in the Weapon Art System of Dark Souls 3.

How to Use Ashes of War Elden Ring?

The players will use the Ashes of War Menu option during their resting hours at the Site of Grace. To apply Ashes of Elden or to sharpen the weapons of War, players need to obtain the Whetstone Knife, which is available in the chest nearby Gatefront Ruins.

The Game also requires Whetblades for making some weapons usable in war. However, there is no high need for whetblade when applying the Ashes of Elden Ring to the Standard Weapons or the weapons that belong to the same category.

Now, we also need to know that players can duplicate Ashes of war to keep the original Elden Ashes safe from attackers.

The process to get Duplicate Ashes –

There are simple and interesting ways to get Duplicate Ashes in the Elden Game. Let’s know them –

If you have lost all the Ashes of War, move towards the Table of Grace.

Have a conversation with Blacksmith Hewg, and clock on the Ash of War Duplication.

Now, Choose the given options as per your need.

The Final Verdict –

The use of Ashes of War is simple if one follows the rules. There are options and guides available to know use of ashes of war. For more information, visit the Elden Ring

