Ideal Destinations for People Who Enjoy the Rain

More and more people are coming around to the advantages of appreciating rainy weather. Although many are still more inclined to choose destinations based on how bright and sunny they tend to be, learning to love the rain can open you up to even more possible places to enjoy a getaway. So long as you are not bothered about needing to bring an umbrella or a raincoat, you can still explore and enjoy the scenery. Here are a few destinations that are known for their rain and are still popular for their many other charms.

Table of Contents Washington

London

Rotterdam

Hilo

Edinburgh

Washington

In the northwest of the United States, Washington experiences its fair share of wet weather. Its temperate climate means that if you are seeking somewhere to get the perfect tan then you will be sorely disappointed. Fortunately, there are plenty of things to do in seattle that will more than make up for the lack of glorious sunshine.

London

Although summers in London can be fair and bright, it is best not to get your hopes up that there will be warm weather when you plan to go. Most of the year the city is subject to mild drizzle with the occasional thunderstorm. The quality of the restaurants, shopping, and culture makes it easier to cope with the weather. Simply hop indoors to enjoy a West End show or catch the famous Underground to one of London’s hundreds of landmarks, such as Big Ben or the Shard.

Rotterdam

The Netherlands is known for its picturesque canal systems. With all that water it’s no surprise that Rotterdam is such a rainy city. If you have heard wonderful tales about Amsterdam, consider saving yourself the trouble of finding accommodation there and opt for Rotterdam instead. It is equally as charming and full of character. There is nothing quite like taking a slow canal trip with a dramatic sky above you.

Hilo

Although many people flock to Hawaii for a sunny getaway, visit the city of Hilo if you want to enjoy the rain. While it mostly takes place overnight, you can still enjoy the freshness that comes with good rainfall. You will notice that the surrounding greenery appreciates it too, as all the plants will be lush and healthy with all that moisture.

Edinburgh

For a less vibrant kind of rainy city, but no less attractive, visit the capital city of Scotland and bask in the dreary dampness while surrounded by impressive architecture and scenery. From the river to the hills, the cobbled streets to the castle, there is plenty to do in Edinburgh to keep you occupied. If the rain becomes too much for you, simply dip into a bar or cafe for a drink to freshen you up. Just be careful not to slip on the steep slopes.

Even though rain is often met with disappointed murmurs and the cancellation of plans, it doesn’t need to ruin your day. By visiting some of these cities you will quickly see why you should look forward to those heavy clouds.