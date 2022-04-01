Ideas Prank April Fools Day {April 2022} Grab Ideas!

What are the Ideas Prank April Fools Day? Read this article below to learn some hilarious tricks and pranks for this April Fool’s day.

Do you love to play pranks on your friends or your office colleagues? So why do you stop yourself? Instead, make this 1st of April memorable with hilarious prank ideas and tricks.

1st April is the official day Worldwide when you can fool your friends with small tricks. So if you are wondering about new tips and prank ideas, you’ve come to the right blog.

Read the below write-up and learn some latest Ideas Prank April Fools Day to apply this 1st of April.

Tips and tricks to make memorable this April Fool’s Day:

Several methods are available by which you can prank your friends, family, and even office colleagues. Read below to get some latest ideas-

Scary Silhouettes- This prank is best for friends. To surprise them, you need to place some artificial, fake insect to look natural strategically.

Fan Fun is another fun prank trick; here, all you need is a fan and some confetti. Then, you have to carefully place that confetti on the ceiling fan blades so that when someone switches on the fan, the falling confetti makes them surprised. You can surprise your family with this trick.

April Fools Pranks Over Text Ideas:

If you can’t meet your friends and family in person, you can still play pranks on them using some hilarious text prank ideas. Here some examples are given below-

‘Dearest father, you may not know, but you are fortunate to have me, and I am not saying this because it is April Fool’s Day today’- perfect for making your dad laugh.

‘Wishing a very Happy ‘April Fool’s Day’ to you. Don’t underestimate fools as they take the responsibility to make intelligent smart’- you can text it to your best friend.

Ideas Prank April Fools Day:

1st April is considered ‘April Fool’s Day’ Worldwide, where people play jokes and pranks to surprise their loved ones, family, and friends. There are multiple tricks and mediums via which you can make your close ones laugh and make them April fool. We already gave some tips above, but you can also customize your own prank by taking the ideas of the above tips.

For example, you can send prank texts and perform some creative pranks. Some ideas cost you zero, while some can cost you a bit (like confetti prank), which is affordable.

Why is 1st April so popular globally?

Checking the latest April Fools Pranks Over Text Ideas, we want to mention that everyone loves to perform jokes and pranks on this day. Laughing is the medicine of good health, and when people get the chance to make their loved ones laugh and be surprised, they don’t waste time thinking twice. This day can make everyone friendly regardless of the border and distance.

Wrapping Up:

We aim that our readers get some new ideas to make this April Fool’s day memorable. To know more about the latest Ideas Prank April Fools Day, we would recommend you to read our daily article. Do you find this article insightful? Please mention it in the comment section.

Also Read : – Please Touch Me Tangan {Dec} TikTok Video: Blue Palm